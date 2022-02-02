SomaLogic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today announced that the company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences.



BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Presentation on Tuesday, February 15 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Presentation on Thursday, February 17 at 10:40 a.m. ET

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the SVB Leerink virtual session on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.somalogic.com/events-and-presentations. To listen to the BTIG virtual session, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

The SomaScan Platform is for Research Use Only (RUO) and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes.

