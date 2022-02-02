Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2021 Results, Initiates 2022 Guidance and Announces Investment Activity

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) today reported its financial and operating results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021.

Management Comments

“With the office market continuing its recovery, we ended 2021 exceeding our business plan revenue target and our forward-leasing pipeline achieving pre-pandemic levels,” stated Jerry Sweeney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brandywine Realty Trust. “We accomplished many of our 2021 business plan objectives including exceeding our cash and accrual rent growth targets which increased 10.3% and 16.2% during 2021. In addition, our core portfolio experienced 116,000 square feet of net absorption during the fourth quarter, allowing us to reach our year-end occupancy range. Turning to capital markets, we are delighted to have announced the commencement of our first ground-up project at Uptown ATX in Austin, Texas and also entering into a preferred equity partnership to fund a portion of the development costs. Our 50,000 square foot life science incubator, B.Labs, successfully opened in January 2022 and is currently 95% leased. Looking ahead, we are introducing our 2022 FFO guidance range of $1.37 to $1.45 per diluted share.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Financial Results

Net income available to common shareholders; $4.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share.

Funds from Operations (FFO); $60.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.

Portfolio Results

Core Portfolio: 91.3% occupied and 93.0% leased.

New and Renewal Leases Signed: 468,000 square feet in the fourth quarter and 1,859,000 square feet for 2021.

Rental Rate Growth: 8.1% on an accrual basis and 2.6% on a cash basis.

Tenant Retention Ratio: 42% in fourth quarter and 53% for 2021.

Transaction Activity

Joint Venture Activity

On December 1, 2021, we formed a joint venture with Canyon Partners Real Estate to commence development of One Uptown, a $328 million mixed-used project in Austin, Texas. One Uptown will deliver 348,000 square feet of Class-A workspace, 341 apartment residences, 15,000 square feet of street-level retail, a six-story parking garage, and a public park. Our joint venture partner has agreed, subject to customary funding conditions, to fund approximately $57.5 million of the project costs in exchange for a 50% preferred equity interest in the venture. We are in the process of securing a construction loan totaling approximately $213.4 million, representing 65% of total project costs. The loan is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. One Uptown's office component is targeted to deliver in Q3 2023 and the multi-family is targeted to deliver in Q3 2024. We expect to recognize the formation of the joint venture and related gain on the contribution of the 4.7 acres of land during the first quarter of 2022 upon closing of the construction loan.



Disposition Activity

On November 9, 2021, the Allstate DC JV, an unconsolidated real estate venture in which we owned a 50% interest, sold the last remaining office building containing 183,618 rentable square feet located in Falls Church, Virginia for a gross sales price of $27.6 million. We received our share of the net cash proceeds of $12.6 million after closing costs. We recognize a gain on the real estate venture transaction of $3.0 million.



Finance Activity

On November 1, 2021, 4040 Wilson JV, an unconsolidated real estate venture in which we own a 50% interest, closed on the refinancing of a $150 million construction loan into a first mortgage loan secured by the property. The loan bears interest at a rate of 1.80% over term SOFR and matures in December 2026.

We had $23.0 million outstanding on our $600.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2021.

We had $27.5 million of cash and cash equivalents on-hand as of December 31, 2021.



Results for the Three and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2021

Net income allocated to common shares totaled $4.5 million or $0.03 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a net income of $18.9 million or $0.11 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

FFO in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $60.4 million or $0.35 per diluted share versus $61.4 million or $0.36 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Our fourth quarter 2021 FFO payout ratio ($0.19 common share distribution / $0.35 FFO per diluted share) was 54.3%.

Net income totaled $11.9 million or $0.07 per diluted share for the twelve months of 2021 compared to net income of $305.1 million or $1.77 per diluted share in the twelve months of 2020. The 2020 results include a $271.9 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, net gain on disposition of real estate to our Commerce Square joint venture.

Our FFO available to common shares and units for the twelve months ended 2021 totaled $237.6 million, or $1.37 per diluted share compared to FFO available to common shares and units of the twelve months of 2020 which totaled $240.5 million, or $1.39 per diluted share. Our 2021 FFO payout ratio ($0.76 common share distribution / $1.37 FFO per diluted share) was 55.5%.

Operating and Leasing Activity

In the fourth quarter of 2021, our Net Operating Income (NOI), excluding termination revenues, write-off of prior straight-line rent receivables and other income items decreased (0.4%) on a GAAP basis and increased 5.0% on a cash basis for our 75 same store properties, which were 91.1% and 91.5% occupied on December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

We leased approximately 468,000 square feet and commenced occupancy on 343,000 square feet during the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter occupancy activity includes 82,000 square feet of renewals, 247,000 square feet of new leases and 14,000 square feet of tenant expansions. We have an additional 227,000 square feet of executed new leasing scheduled to commence subsequent to December 31, 2021.

We experienced 42% tenant retention ratio in our core portfolio with net absorption of 116,000 square feet during the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter rental rate growth increased 8.1% as our renewal rental rates increased 9.4% and our new lease/expansion rental rates increased 0.2%, all on an accrual basis.

At December 31, 2021, our core portfolio of 77 properties comprising 13.0 million square feet was 91.3% occupied and we are now 93.0% leased (reflecting new leases commencing after December 31, 2021).

Distributions

On December 7, 2021, our Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend distribution of $0.19 per common share that was paid on January 19, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 5, 2022.

2022 Earnings and FFO Guidance

Based on current plans and assumptions and subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, we are providing our 2022 earnings per share guidance of $0.17 - $0.25 per diluted share and 2022 FFO guidance of $1.37 - $1.45 per diluted share. This guidance is provided for informational purposes and is subject to change. The following is a reconciliation of the calculation of 2022 FFO and earnings per diluted share:

Guidance for 2022 Range Earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $0.17 to $0.25 Plus: real estate depreciation, amortization 1.20 1.20 FFO per diluted share $1.3 7 to $1. 4 5

Our 2022 FFO key assumptions include:

Speculative Revenue Target: $34.0 - $36.0 million, $25.6 million achieved from a leasing plan of 2.0 million square feet, 967,000 square feet achieved;

Year-end Core Occupancy Range: 91-93%;

Year-end Core Leased Range: 92-94%;

Tenant Retention Rate Range: 58-60%;

Rental Rate Growth (accrual): 16-18%;

Rental Rate Growth (cash): 8-10%;

Same Store (accrual) NOI Range: 0-2%;

Same Store (cash) NOI Range: 0-2%:



Timing of occupancy and free rent on 200,000 square feet in Philadelphia CBD would equate to an increase in our range by approximately 3.0%;

Property Acquisition Activity: None;

Property Sales Activity: None;

Joint Venture Activity: None;

Development Starts: Three starts;

Financing Activity: Unsecured line of credit and $250 million term loan;

Share Buyback Activity: None;

Annual earnings and FFO per diluted share based on 174.0 million fully diluted weighted average common shares.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 168 properties and 23.1 million square feet as of December 31, 2021 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit www.brandywinerealty.com.

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Real estate investments: Operating properties $ 3,472,602 $ 3,474,109 Accumulated depreciation (957,450 ) (896,561 ) Right of use asset - operating leases, net 20,313 20,977 Operating real estate investments, net 2,535,465 2,598,525 Construction-in-progress 277,237 210,311 Land held for development 114,604 117,984 Prepaid leasehold interests in land held for development, net 27,762 39,185 Total real estate investments, net 2,955,068 2,966,005 Assets held for sale, net 562 7,349 Cash and cash equivalents 27,463 46,344 Accounts receivable 11,875 13,536 Accrued rent receivable, net of allowance of $4,133 and $5,086 as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 167,210 155,372 Investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures 435,506 401,327 Deferred costs, net 86,862 84,856 Intangible assets, net 28,556 48,570 Other assets 133,094 176,747 Total assets $ 3,846,196 $ 3,900,106 LIABILITIES AND BENEFICIARIES' EQUITY Unsecured credit facility $ 23,000 $ — Unsecured term loan, net 249,608 249,084 Unsecured senior notes, net 1,580,978 1,581,511 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 150,151 121,982 Distributions payable 32,765 32,706 Deferred income, gains and rent 23,849 21,396 Intangible liabilities, net 12,981 18,448 Lease liability - operating leases 22,962 22,758 Other liabilities 48,683 47,573 Total liabilities $ 2,144,977 $ 2,095,458 Brandywine Realty Trust's Equity: Common Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust's beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 400,000,000; 171,126,257 and 170,572,964 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,712 1,707 Additional paid-in-capital 3,146,786 3,138,152 Deferred compensation payable in common shares 18,491 17,516 Common shares in grantor trust, 1,169,703 and 1,160,494 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (18,491 ) (17,516 ) Cumulative earnings 1,122,372 1,110,083 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,020 ) (7,561 ) Cumulative distributions (2,578,583 ) (2,448,238 ) Total Brandywine Realty Trust's equity 1,690,267 1,794,143 Noncontrolling interests 10,952 10,505 Total beneficiaries' equity $ 1,701,219 $ 1,804,648 Total liabilities and beneficiaries' equity $ 3,846,196 $ 3,900,106





BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Rents $ 114,641 $ 120,843 $ 451,519 $ 513,504 Third party management fees, labor reimbursement and leasing 6,666 5,241 26,444 18,580 Other 4,223 737 8,856 2,768 Total revenue 125,530 126,821 486,819 534,852 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 31,384 29,852 119,887 132,172 Real estate taxes 12,840 14,507 55,624 63,032 Third party management expenses 2,934 2,706 12,800 10,252 Depreciation and amortization 46,802 42,969 178,105 188,283 General and administrative expenses 8,137 6,315 30,153 30,288 Total operating expenses 102,097 96,349 396,569 424,027 Gain on sale of real estate Net gain on disposition of real estate — 14,974 142 289,461 Net gain on sale of undepreciated real estate — — 2,903 201 Total gain on sale of real estate — 14,974 3,045 289,662 Operating income 23,433 45,446 93,295 400,487 Other income (expense): Interest and investment income 450 452 8,295 1,939 Interest expense (15,644 ) (17,401 ) (62,617 ) (73,911 ) Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (709 ) (709 ) (2,836 ) (2,904 ) Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures (5,899 ) (8,702 ) (26,697 ) (18,584 ) Net gain on real estate venture transactions 2,973 — 2,973 75 Net income before income taxes 4,604 19,086 12,413 307,102 Income tax (provision) benefit (1 ) — (47 ) 224 Net income 4,603 19,086 12,366 307,326 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (35 ) (98 ) (77 ) (1,799 ) Net income attributable to Brandywine Realty Trust 4,568 18,988 12,289 305,527 Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders (90 ) (93 ) (421 ) (410 ) Net income attributable to Common Shareholders of Brandywine Realty Trust $ 4,478 $ 18,895 $ 11,868 $ 305,117 PER SHARE DATA Basic income per Common Share $ 0.03 $ 0.11 $ 0.07 $ 1.77 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 171,126,257 170,572,964 170,878,185 171,926,079 Diluted income per Common Share $ 0.03 $ 0.11 $ 0.07 $ 1.77 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 172,855,218 171,071,849 172,273,240 172,317,076





BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 4,478 $ 18,895 $ 11,868 $ 305,117 Add (deduct): Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - LP units 34 98 80 1,779 Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders 90 93 421 410 Net gain on real estate venture transactions (2,973 ) — (2,973 ) (75 ) Net gain on disposition of real estate — (14,974 ) (142 ) (289,461 ) Company's share of impairment of an unconsolidated real estate venture 134 — 696 — Depreciation and amortization: Real property 38,609 33,851 144,261 143,877 Leasing costs including acquired intangibles 7,663 8,604 31,698 42,390 Company’s share of unconsolidated real estate ventures 12,586 15,048 52,455 37,291 Partners’ share of consolidated real estate ventures (5 ) (5 ) (20 ) (129 ) Funds from operations $ 60,616 $ 61,610 $ 238,344 $ 241,199 Funds from operations allocable to unvested restricted shareholders (167 ) (176 ) (705 ) (705 ) Funds from operations available to common share and unit holders (FFO) $ 60,449 $ 61,434 $ 237,639 $ 240,494 FFO per share - fully diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.36 $ 1.37 $ 1.39 Weighted-average shares/units outstanding - fully diluted 173,679,201 172,053,483 173,165,898 173,298,710 Distributions paid per common share $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.76 $ 0.76 FFO payout ratio (distributions paid per common share/FFO per diluted share) 54.3 % 52.8 % 55.5 % 54.7 %





BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

SAME STORE OPERATIONS – 4th QUARTER

(unaudited and in thousands)

Of the 81 properties owned by the Company as of December 31, 2021, a total of 75 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 12.8 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. As of December 31, 2021, two properties were recently completed/acquired, and four properties were in development/redevelopment. Average occupancy for the Same Store Properties was 90.2% and 90.9% during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenue Rents $ 109,656 $ 108,056 Other 203 190 Total revenue 109,859 108,246 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 29,231 27,331 Real estate taxes 11,877 12,679 Net operating income $ 68,751 $ 68,236 Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 0.8 % Net operating income, excluding other items $ 67,850 $ 68,112 Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year (0.4

)% Net operating income $ 68,751 $ 68,236 Straight line rents & other (2,496 ) (6,245 ) Above/below market rent amortization (1,119 ) (990 ) Amortization of tenant inducements 192 213 Non-cash ground rent 204 208 Cash - Net operating income $ 65,532 $ 61,422 Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 6.7 % Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items $ 63,816 $ 60,780 Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 5.0 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net income: $ 4,603 $ 19,086 Add/(deduct): Interest income (450 ) (452 ) Interest expense 15,644 17,401 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs 709 709 Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures 5,899 8,702 Net gain on real estate venture transactions (2,973 ) — Net gain on disposition of real estate — (14,974 ) Depreciation and amortization 46,802 42,969 General & administrative expenses 8,137 6,315 Income tax provision 1 — Consolidated net operating income 78,372 79,756 Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations (9,621 ) (11,520 ) Same store net operating income $ 68,751 $ 68,236





BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

SAME STORE OPERATIONS – TWELVE MONTHS

(unaudited and in thousands)

Of the 81 properties owned by the Company as of December 31, 2021, a total of 73 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 12.5 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. As of December 31, 2021, four properties were recently completed/acquired, and four properties were in development/redevelopment. Average occupancy for the Same Store Properties was 90.2% and 91.2% during the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenue Rents $ 422,173 $ 417,233 Other 943 870 Total revenue 423,116 418,103 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 108,957 106,643 Real estate taxes 50,470 50,389 Net operating income $ 263,689 $ 261,071 Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 1.0 % Net operating income, excluding other items $ 260,598 $ 259,600 Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 0.4 % Net operating income $ 263,689 $ 261,071 Straight line rents & other (10,218 ) (14,336 ) Above/below market rent amortization (3,900 ) (4,316 ) Amortization of tenant inducements 983 829 Non-cash ground rent 820 835 Cash - Net operating income $ 251,374 $ 244,083 Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 3.0 % Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items $ 246,695 $ 240,540 Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 2.6 % Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net income: $ 12,366 $ 307,326 Add/(deduct): Interest income (8,295 ) (1,939 ) Interest expense 62,617 73,911 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs 2,836 2,904 Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures 26,697 18,584 Net gain on real estate venture transactions (2,973 ) (75 ) Net gain on disposition of real estate (142 ) (289,461 ) Net gain on sale of undepreciated real estate (2,903 ) (201 ) Depreciation and amortization 178,105 188,283 General & administrative expenses 30,153 30,288 Income tax provision (benefit) 47 (224 ) Consolidated net operating income 298,508 329,396 Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations (34,819 ) (68,325 ) Same store net operating income $ 263,689 $ 261,071



