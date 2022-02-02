SHL Holdings Ltd. Announces Meeting Date and Record Date for 2021 General Meeting of Shareholders

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHL Holdings Ltd. (“the “Company”) today announced that its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11 am ET (the “Annual General Meeting”). The meeting will be held virtually. The record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual General Meeting will be the close of business on February 10, 2022. A proxy statement containing additional information, including the instructions for joining the meeting, will be sent to shareholders on the record date in advance of the Annual General Meeting. The proxy can also be accessed on the Company’s website www.shlholdings.com by clicking the Investor Relations tab and by clicking the Proxies tab.



