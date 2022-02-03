Masternode Server Rental Yieldnodes Open Source Project 2022 Report Updated

Lafayette, United States, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Yieldnodes project is a unique rental program that allows clients to rent cryptocurrency masternode servers without requiring special hardware or skills. The updated report contains revenue data gathered from using the project up to the end of 2021.

Masternodes are a common part of the infrastructure of several well-known blockchains, including Bitcoin and Etherium. Updates to the report explain how they can be used to generate revenue, and how the option to rent masternode servers has made them an accessible investment option.

The Yieldnodes project has been running for several years, and in that time has grown to include its own cryptocurrency, Saphire. It has also developed two decentralized exchanges, a cryptocurrency shopping center, and has several other services and partnerships currently in development.

The report explains that in the last 26 months of operation, the project has generated a 275% return for investors, despite slow market growth in many areas because of the pandemic. The report also breaks down revenue generation by month, beginning in 2019 and up to December 2021.

The creators of the Yieldnodes project hope to make operating masternodes more accessible because before server rental became an option, they were too expensive for most people to participate. While masternodes are known to give significant returns on investment, operating them requires specialized knowledge and expensive computer hardware.

The project is developed by a fully transparent team that has a 4.7 out of 5 rating on the TrustPilot website. The team members have chosen not to remain anonymous to increase accountability for the project, and they also have regular audits performed by members, as well as a monthly newsletter.

Black Book Crypto is operated by cryptocurrency researchers and investors who aim to demystify the market swings and mechanisms behind cryptocurrency. The online educational resource is available at no charge, and provides regular updates on crypto-related news, as well as product reviews and strategy guides.

