Mergen Orthodontics, Iowa City´s Top Invisalign® Provider Video Launched.

Iowa City, United States, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mergen Orthodontics Clear Solutions has published a new video entitled “Iowa City’s Top Invisalign® Provider.” The video highlights the most important benefits of utilizing Invisalign® and why people trust Mergen Orthodontics with their orthodontic treatment. Those interested in learning more about Invisalign® can view the full video at MergenOrthodonticsClearSolutions/Video.

The recently released video titled “Iowa City’s Top Invisalign® Provider” explains why Invisalign® is the most advanced orthodontic care offered today. Moreover, it states that the procedure is more flexible for greater comfort, and it hugs the teeth closer for a better fit and more accurate movements. This information should be of particular interest to those individuals who want to straighten their teeth without wires and brackets.

Additionally, according to the report, only an orthodontist who has been trained and certified by Align Technology can detect and treat using Invisalign®. For this reason, Dr. Mergen is considered the top Invisalign® provider in Eastern Iowa and only 1 of 3 orthodontists in the state with VIP Diamond Provider status. The best example of this is perhaps found in the following extract:

‘Dr. John Mergen dedicated his career to advancing orthodontic care and service for his patients, creating an unprecedented dental experience that is comfortable, easy, and comprehensive. Consequently, he invested time, commitment, and training to become a VIP Diamond Top 1% Invisalign® provider.’

In discussing the video’s creation, Dr. John Mergen, Founder of Mergen Orthodontics in Iowa City, said:

“People can be sure that when they trust Mergen Orthodontics with their orthodontic treatment, they are getting the very best care available.”

Regular readers of Mergen Orthodontics Clear Solutions will notice the video takes a familiar tone, described as ‘ cutting-edge, professional and committed.’

Mergen Orthodontics Clear Solutions now welcomes comments and questions from readers concerning the publication as they intend to provide relevant and valuable information to their patients and audience. The reason is that they want to help them become aware of the importance of Invisalign® and its many benefits.

Anyone who has a specific question about a past, present, or future article can contact Mergen Orthodontics via their website at https://www.mergenorthodontics.com/

The complete video is available to view in full at MergenOrthodonticsClearSolutions/Video.

Website: https://www.mergenorthodontics.com/



