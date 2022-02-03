English Dutch

Lochem, 3 February 2022

ForFarmers nominates Marijke Folkers-In ‘t Hout as member of its Supervisory Board





The Supervisory Board (‘the Board’) of ForFarmers N.V. (‘ForFarmers’) has decided to nominate Marijke Folkers-In ‘t Hout as member of the Board. This nomination will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (‘AGM’) of 14 April 2022. This nomination is to fill the vacancy created by the departure of Sandra Addink, who will step down as a member of the Board after three terms at the end of the forthcoming AGM, according to the rotation schedule.



Nomination on recommendation of Coöperatie FromFarmers

The nomination of Marijke Folkers-In ‘t Hout was made on recommendation by Coöperatie FromFarmers as holder of the priority share in ForFarmers.

Marijke Folkers-In ‘t Hout (1983) owns an arable, poultry and pig farm in Veendam and has held various positions in the private sector. She has been a member of the supervisory board of Coöperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A. since 2016 and has held the position of chairman of that board since 2018.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of

Article 7, paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

