CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 3 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 8:00 AM (EET)

Cargotec and Konecranes provide an update on planned merger: Remedy requirements are more complex than expected, dialogue with relevant competition authorities continues

As previously communicated, Cargotec and Konecranes have continued their dialogue and cooperation with relevant competition authorities to find satisfactory ways to mitigate concerns raised by the competition authorities to secure approvals to complete the merger of Cargotec and Konecranes. Based on ongoing dialogue with the authorities the remedy requirements are more complex than expected.

Cargotec and Konecranes have discussed remedies with relevant competition authorities based on a commitment offered to the European Commission to divest Konecranes' Lift Truck business and Cargotec's Kalmar Automation Solutions. Both companies consider the offered remedy package as sufficient and feasible. Further investigations regarding the proposed remedies and negotiations with relevant competition authorities regarding antitrust concerns continue.

Cargotec and Konecranes are awaiting the authorities’ decisions and continue to work towards the merger being completed by the end of H1 2022. Until all merger closing conditions are met and the deal is completed, both companies continue to operate fully separately and independently.

The Merger and the merger consideration securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered, sold or delivered within or into the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption of, or in a transaction not subject to, the Securities Act.

The information in this release is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident of, or located in, the United States or any other locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction and it does not constitute an offer of or an invitation by or on behalf of, Cargotec, or any other person, to purchase or sell any securities.

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements, which are information on Cargotec’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Cargotec’s control that could cause Cargotec’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Cargotec’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future.

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people.