Borregaard ASA: The Board of Directors’ dividend proposal to Borregaard’s General Meeting

3 February 2022: Borregaard ASA (“Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)



At a meeting on 2 February 2022 the Board of Directors of Borregaard ASA decided to propose an ordinary dividend for 2021 of NOK 2.75 per share to the General Meeting. In addition, the Board of Directors has decided to propose an extraordinary dividend of NOK 2.25 per share due to increased earnings and a strong cash flow. In total, the proposed dividend is NOK 5.00 per share. Dividend payment is estimated at NOK 498 million. The exact amount will depend on the number of treasury shares held at the date of the General Meeting. No dividend will be paid on treasury shares held by the Borregaard Group.

Provided that the traded shares are subject to ordinary settlement in the Norwegian Securities Register (VPS), shares acquired up to and including 7 April 2022 will carry the right to receive dividends, whereas shares that are acquired on and after 8 April 2022 will not carry the right to receive dividends. Subject to the decision of the General Meeting, the dividend will be paid on 21 April 2022 to shareholders registered in the company’s shareholders’ register as evidenced in a transcript as of 11 April 2022.

The share will be quoted ex dividend on 8 April 2022.

The General Meeting of Borregaard ASA will be held on Thursday 7 April 2022 at 1 p.m. (13:00 CET) in Sarpsborg.

Borregaard’s Annual Report for 2021 will be released on 17 March 2022.

Contacts:

Per Bjarne Lyngstad, CFO, +47 952 44 515

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



