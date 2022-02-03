Borregaard ASA: Key information related to the cash dividend

3 February 2022: Borregaard ASA («Borregaard», OSE ticker: BRG)
At a meeting on 2 February 2022, the Board of Directors of Borregaard ASA decided to propose to the General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2021 of NOK 2.75 per share and an extraordinary dividend of NOK 2.25 per share. In total, the proposed dividend is NOK 5.00 per share.
Dividend amount: 5.00 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 7 April 2022
Ex-date: 8 April 2022
Record date: 11 April 2022
Payment date: 21 April 2022
Date of approval: 7 April 2022
Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 3 February 2022
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.