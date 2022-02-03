Borregaard ASA: Key information related to the cash dividend

3 February 2022: Borregaard ASA («Borregaard», OSE ticker: BRG)



At a meeting on 2 February 2022, the Board of Directors of Borregaard ASA decided to propose to the General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2021 of NOK 2.75 per share and an extraordinary dividend of NOK 2.25 per share. In total, the proposed dividend is NOK 5.00 per share.

Dividend amount: 5.00 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 7 April 2022

Ex-date: 8 April 2022

Record date: 11 April 2022

Payment date: 21 April 2022

Date of approval: 7 April 2022

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 3 February 2022

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



