invIOs to present at upcoming conferences

VIENNA, Austria, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- invIOs GmbH, a privately held biotechnology company developing novel therapies for cancer, today announced the participation at three upcoming investor conferences, the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, Sachs 15th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum and LSX World Congress. invIOs management will hold company presentations at these events and participate in one panel discussion. Further, the company will attend BIO-Europe Spring and Bio€quity Europe.



BIO CEO & Investor Conference

14 – 15 February 2022, New York, USA

16 – 17 February 2022, virtual

Peter Llewellyn-Davies, CEO/CFO, and Dr. Romana Gugenberger, CMSO of invIOs, will hold a company presentation in New York and will be available for meetings in person as well as via the conference’s online partnering system.

Company presentation : 14 February at 2:15 pm EST /8:15 pm CET; Room: Gotham

A recorded presentation will be available online for conference participants.

15th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum

01 – 02 March 2022, virtual

CEO/CFO Peter Llewellyn-Davies will present virtually. Further, Peter was invited as a speaker for the “Advances in Gene & Cell Therapies” Panel, where he will discuss recent developments in the field with other renowned company executives.

Company Spotlight Presentation : 01 March at 9:55 am EST / 3:55 pm CET

Advances in Gene & Cell Therapies Panel : 01 March at 8:55 am EST / 2:55 pm CET

BIO-Europe Spring®

28 - 31 March 2022, virtual

Company representatives will be available for one-to-one meetings via the online partnering system.

LSX World Congress

10 – 11 May 2022, London, UK

16 – 20 May 2022, virtual

CEO/CFO Peter Llewellyn-Davies and Dr. Romana Gugenberger, CMSO, will hold a company presentation and will be available for one-to-one meetings in London and virtually. Presentation details will be announced at a later date.

Bio€quity Europe

May 16–18, 2022, Milan, Italy

May 23–24, 2022, Digital Partnering

Company representatives will be available for one-to-one meetings via the online partnering system.

About invIOs GmbH

invIOs is a privately held biotech company based in Vienna, Austria, focused on the discovery and development of innovative cancer immunotherapies. The proprietary cell therapy technology platform for the silencing of intracellular IO targets, enables rapid treatment of patients using their own cells, by employing short out-of-body times in an out-patient setting. The novel concept allows access to and treatment for indications that had not previously been addressable by cell therapy.

APN401 is the first clinically validated candidate based on the cell therapy platform. The clinical program is a first-in-class ambulatory autologous transient cell therapy to strengthen immune reactivity via an intracellular master checkpoint inhibitor, Cbl-b. It is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced-stage solid tumors.

The second candidate of the platform is INV441, an early-stage cell therapy approach aiming to activate tumor-associated immune cells.

Thirdly, the orally administered small molecule candidate INV501 is being developed to target tumor-specific immune activation via a different entry-point.

