AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for January 2022

In January 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 181 687 passengers, which is an 50.0% increase compared to January 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 14.4% to 31 213 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 9.0% to 40 808 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2022 were the following:

January 2022 January 2021 Change Passengers 181 687 121 116 50.0% Finland – Sweden 48 778 24 568 98.5% Estonia – Finland 117 771 93 279 26.3% Estonia – Sweden 15 138 3 269 363.1% Latvia – Sweden 0 0 0.0% Cargo Units 31 213 27 283 14.4% Finland – Sweden 6 503 5 415 20.1% Estonia – Finland 21 315 18 469 15.4% Estonia – Sweden 3 395 3 399 -0.1% Latvia – Sweden 0 0 0.0% Passenger Vehicles 40 808 37 453 9.0% Finland – Sweden 3 757 3 886 -3.3% Estonia – Finland 35 655 33 419 6.7% Estonia – Sweden 1 396 148 843.2% Latvia – Sweden 0 0 0.0%

COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in January 2021 and 2022.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in January. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 5 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Megastar that did not operate for 6 days due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

Operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route with the cruise ferry Baltic Queen were temporarily suspended from 11 January. Due to scheduled maintenance works, the cargo vessel Regal Star did not operate on the route for 22 days in January.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

January results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Serenade on the Helsinki-Stockholm route were temporarily suspended from 10 January. Cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated in limited capacity in January.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.







