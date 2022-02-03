AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for January 2022

In January 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 181 687 passengers, which is an 50.0% increase compared to January 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 14.4% to 31 213 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 9.0% to 40 808 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2022 were the following:
|January 2022
|January 2021
|Change
|Passengers
|181 687
|121 116
|50.0%
|Finland – Sweden
|48 778
|24 568
|98.5%
|Estonia – Finland
|117 771
|93 279
|26.3%
|Estonia – Sweden
|15 138
|3 269
|363.1%
|Latvia – Sweden
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Cargo Units
|31 213
|27 283
|14.4%
|Finland – Sweden
|6 503
|5 415
|20.1%
|Estonia – Finland
|21 315
|18 469
|15.4%
|Estonia – Sweden
|3 395
|3 399
|-0.1%
|Latvia – Sweden
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Passenger Vehicles
|40 808
|37 453
|9.0%
|Finland – Sweden
|3 757
|3 886
|-3.3%
|Estonia – Finland
|35 655
|33 419
|6.7%
|Estonia – Sweden
|1 396
|148
|843.2%
|Latvia – Sweden
|0
|0
|0.0%
COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in January 2021 and 2022.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in January. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 5 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Megastar that did not operate for 6 days due to scheduled maintenance.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route with the cruise ferry Baltic Queen were temporarily suspended from 11 January. Due to scheduled maintenance works, the cargo vessel Regal Star did not operate on the route for 22 days in January.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
January results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Serenade on the Helsinki-Stockholm route were temporarily suspended from 10 January. Cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated in limited capacity in January.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
