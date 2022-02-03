New York, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Procalcitonin Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227090/?utm_source=GNW





Sepsis is a life-threatening condition characterized by organ dysfunction caused by a patient’s dysregulated response to infection.Sepsis is related to but distinct from septicemia, which is the spread of bacterial infection through the bloodstream; sepsis is the dysregulated host response to that infection.



Advanced sepsis is associated with a high mortality rate (20-30%) with contributing factors including late diagnosis, inappropriate clinical management, and suboptimal quality of care.The age distribution of those with sepsis is largely biphasic, affecting predominantly newborns (and their mothers) and the elderly; patients of an advanced age with sepsis tend to have a broad array of comorbidities.



Sepsis can progress rapidly to a condition known as septic shock, where profound circulatory, cellular, and metabolic abnormalities present with a larger risk of mortality.

Procalcitonin testing provides a means for distinguishing bacterial from viral infection and monitoring the efficacy of antibiotic treatment.However, such tests are not used exclusively for sepsis patients.



Procalcitonin may be used for patients with Lower Respiratory Tract Infections (LRTI), bacterial Pneumonia, or for monitoring potential infection of patients requiring mechanical ventilation.Respiratory infections including various pneumonia are the most common cause of sepsis, and ventilated patients may also be septic in addition to other comorbidities.



Due to the non-mutually exclusive nature of these conditions, sepsis has been chosen as the primary disease state and indication for this market model. All other indications requiring procalcitonin testing are intended to be covered under "Other Indications" on each country tab within this model.



Procalcitonin Tests Model includes Procalcitonin Enzyme Immunoassay Tests and Procalcitonin Other Tests



Each of the covered 39 country’s color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).



Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are -

Currently marketed Procalcitonin Test and evolving competitive landscape -

- Insightful review of the key industry trends.

- Annualized total Procalcitonin Tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015- 2030.

- Market level data on units, average selling prices and market values.



Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

- SWOT analysis for Procalcitonin Tests market.

- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Procalcitonin Tests market.



Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

- Country specific reimbursement policies.

- Country specific MedTech regulatory landscape.



Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market.Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders.



In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Companies covered - Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corp, Backman Coulter, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, DiaSorin SpA, bioMerieux SA, Siemens Healthineers AG, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics and, Diazyme Laboratories Inc and others.



Countries covered - United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.



