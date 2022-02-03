The Personal Care Market Provids a Foundation for the Development of D2C Business Models, as it Did Historically With Mail Order

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "D2C Strategies in the Personal Care Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a thoroughly-researched, carefully-organized report about the direct-to-consumer strategies being used by emerging personal care brands. It is about 30,000 words, structured around areas of strategic and operational relevance.
The enormous D2C opportunity can't be fully grasped or appreciated without looking at personal care categories.
Executives and marketers are working to identify the ideal intervals, contents, bundles, etc. that will satisfy this recurring need as well as the personal preferences that define personal care.
Some leading brands are fundamentally rethinking their products. In some instances, their hope is that product re-engineering can potentially lead to a consumer behavioral re-engineering of sorts, enabling the re-engineering of business models, away from disrupted retail environments and towards data-generating ecommerce relationships.
Digital advancements, the multitude of channels, and the prevalence of mobile effectively lowers the barriers to entry for D2C brands but it also increases the importance of a brand point of view that differentiates and earns trust.
As the pandemic spread in 2020, price gouging in CPG categories, especially personal care, caused ecommerce and digital advertising platforms to modify their policies.
This report explores the history and future of brand/customer relationships in personal care categories.
The personal care market provided a foundation for the development of D2C business models, as it did historically with mail order. Due to the acceleration of ecommerce during the pandemic, everyone is now operating off a new baseline of brand accountability and process consistency, which significantly reduces information asymmetry and invites more frequent digital transactions. Influencers and user-generated content are also affecting consumer behaviors.
As the subscription ecommerce market for personal care continues to dramatically grow, firms utilizing the tactics outlined in this report might be able to command greater market share. Even key players may have to adjust their outlooks and approaches, as customer acquisition costs (CAC) and retention take on new meanings for their business operations.
Mergers and acquisitions will also reshape the market, and the perceived consumer value of personalized formulations will be put to the test.
This report will provide comprehensive answers to the following key questions:
- How are D2C personal care brands communicating their value digitally?
- What is the viability of subscriptions in D2C personal care?
- What are the key levers for digital growth?
- How are D2C personal care brands targeting potential consumer segments?
- What are specific, high-ROI digital marketing strategies for D2C personal care brands?
- What are the emerging trends in D2C personal care?
- What are other challenges in D2C personal care and the most effective strategies for overcoming them?
- How do D2C personal care brands view brick-and-mortar?
- What are some of the sustainability and social issues that D2C personal care brands could investigate and remedy?
Why D2C Brands Must Set Expectations and Earn Trust
- Pitching simplicity
- Illuminating history
- Internal considerations
- Crowded categories
- Identifying needs; when less is more
- Innovating to the point of parody
Viability of Subscriptions in D2C Personal Care
- Consumer experimentation
- Pre-COVID figures
- Retention rates
- Personalization as a subscription motivator
- Order frequency/confusion as a subscription deterrent
- Communicating the subscription model
- The outlook of brands
Launching New Brands
- Implications of Lowered Barriers to Entry in D2C Personal Care
- When Disruptors Meet Manufacturers
- Using Amazon as a Testing Ground
Using Digital as a Way to Circumvent Stigma
User-Generated Content in D2C Personal Care
Automating Behaviors and Duplicating Resources
Match Products, Content, and Underlying Needs
Underpriced Attention
- Pandemic marketing
- Influencer campaigns
- Key takeaways
Determine the Key Levers
- Ecommerce pillars
- Consumer segment motivations
- The digital offer
- Allowable cost per order (ACPO)
- Funnels, fundamentals, and financing
- Growth assets through acquisitions
D2C Personal Care Startups' Views on Retailers
- Omnichannel and conversions
- Online retailer differences in personal care categories
- Brand perspectives
Sustainability and Social Considerations
- Health and personal hygiene
- Product formulations
- Sustainable packaging
- Culture and body image
Companies Mentioned
- Harry's
- Hims & Hers Health
- Public Goods
- Hero Cosmetics
- Snow Teeth Whitening/Snow Cosmetics
- Hydroxatone
- Keranique
- Schmidt's Naturals (Unilever)
- Gillette (Procter & Gamble)
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Tiege Hanley
- Hawthorne
- Manscaped
- Prose
- Edgewell Personal Care Co.
- Invincible Brands Holding (Henkel)
- Bragg Live Food Products
- Amazon
- Walmart
- Target
- Anthropologie
- Sephora
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfv6cz