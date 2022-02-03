The weapons carriage & release systems market is estimated at USD 463 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 571 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Weapons Carriage & Release System Market by Weapon Type, Platform, End User, System Component, Region - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05806380/?utm_source=GNW

From short-range anti-aircraft and anti-armor missiles to short, medium, and long range air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons, ballistic and cruise missiles, they are now a vital part of the country’s most capable armed forces. The rising adoption of these systems is largely a function of their perceived military effectiveness.

Prominent companies in this market include well-established, financially stable manufacturers of carriage and release system providers with a global presence.These companies have been operating in the market for several years and have a diversified product portfolio, state-of-the-art technologies, and robust global sales and marketing networks.



Prominent companies include L3Harris Technologies (US), Cobham PLC (UK), and Systima Technologies (US).These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Rest of the World.



COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.



The missiles segment is projected to lead the weapons carriage & release system market from 2021 to 2026.

Based on weapon type, the weapons carriage & release system market has been classified into missiles, bombs, rockets, and torpedoes.The missiles segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the weapons carriage & release system market in 2021.



The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased deployment of missiles in fighter aircraft, helicopters, and combat support aircraft for a range of operations.Fighter aircraft deploy missiles according to mission needs.



They carry air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles having varied range and capabilities.Weapons carriage & release systems are used to carry and release single and multiple missiles.



Companies such as ALKAN, L3Harris Corporation, Cobham PLC, and Marvin Engineering, among others, provide weapons carriage & release systems for carrying single and multiple missiles.



Based end user, OEM is projected to lead the weapons carriage & release system market from 2021 to 2026.

Based on end use, the weapons carriage & release system market has been classified into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.The OEM is estimated to be a larger market then aftermarket segment.



The weapons carriage & release systems installed in new aircraft are covered under the OEM segment.This segment includes the installation of weapons carriage & release systems in various airborne platforms, including fighter aircraft, combat support aircraft, helicopters, and UAVs.



The OEM segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.This can be attributed to the increasing inventory of newly inducted airborne platforms, including unmanned aerial vehicles, fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-generation fighter aircraft, and helicopters.



The use of these airborne platforms is increasing in applications such as anti-submarine warfare, air-to-ground support, and air defense roles. Moreover, the development of new missiles such as beyond-visual-range missiles, anti-radiation missiles, etc., for newly inducted platforms have also added to the demand at the OEM level.



The North America is projected to grow at the highest rate within the weapons carriage & release system market from 2021 to 2026

Based on region, North America is projected to grow at the highest rate within the weapons carriage & release system market from 2021 to 2026.Significant investments in R&D activities for the development of advanced weapons carriage and release systems by key players and increased demand for fighter aircraft fleet are some of the factors expected to fuel the growth of the weapons carriage & release system market in this region.



The US is expected to drive the growth of the North American weapons carriage & release system market during the forecast period, owing to easy access to various innovative technologies and significant investments being made by manufacturers in the country for the development of improved military weapon systems.Several developments have taken place in the field of weapons carriage & release system in the region.



For instance, as per DoD 2019 – Five Year Plan, the US is projected to induct more than 1500 F-35s in the coming years.This is expected to result in an increasing demand for weapon carriage & release systems.



Companies such as Harris, Cobham, and others are focusing on the development of internal carriage & release systems for fifth-generation aircraft.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the Weapons carriage & release system market is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%; Tier 2 - 35%; and Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation: C Level Executives - 35%; Directors - 25%; and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 30%; Europe - 20%; Asia Pacific - 45%, Rest of the World - 5%



Research Coverage

This market study covers the Weapons carriage & release system market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on weapon type, platform, system component, end user, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Weapons carriage & release system market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region-wise information about the applications wherein weapons carriage & release systems are used.



It also aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the weapons carriage & release system market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on weapons carriage & release system products offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the Weapons carriage & release system market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Weapons carriage & release system market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Weapons carriage & release system market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the Weapons carriage & release system market

