Worldwide Wind Farms Database 2022: 33,467 eEntries from 129 Countries

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in the World.

It includes 33467 entries (in 129 countries).

Its content represents 580,7 GW onshore and 528,4 GW offshore.

Detailed Breakdown:

Onshore Market:

  • Under construction: 296 entries (26,1 GW)
  • Operational: 29905 entries (554,6 GW)
  • Offshore market:
  • Planned: 690 entries (403 GW)
  • Approved: 125 entries (60,7 GW)
  • Under construction: 94 entries (27,1 GW)
  • Operational: 234 entries (37,7 GW)

Provided Content:

  • Location
  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates
  • Turbines
  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power
  • Players
  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner
  • Status Data
  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

