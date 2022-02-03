Construction contract in Estonia (reconstruction of Rannamõisa tee in Tallinn)

English Estonian

On 3 February 2022, Tallinna Teede AS, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department and AS Tallinna Vesi as co-financer have entered into a contract to perform reconstruction works of approximately 1.4 km long section of Rannamõisa road in Haabersti district in Tallinn.

The contract includes reconstruction of the last part of the Rannamõisa road in Tabasalu direction within the city limits of Tallinn, where will be built a 2+2 lane road with dividing strip, corresponding to modern requirements. Light traffic roads will also be built on both sides of the road. The accompanying technical networks will be fully or partially reconstructed: street lighting, water supply, sewage and storm water sewerage, communication and electricity supply, traffic light systems and gas supply.

The contract value is approximately EUR 6 million, plus value added tax. The construction works are planned to be completed in 12 months.

Tallinna Teede AS ( ttas.ee ) is a road construction company that performs road construction, maintenance and repair works all over Estonia. The company has its own asphalt plant and an accredited laboratory for testing road construction materials.

Additional information: Jüri Läll, Chairman of the Management Board of Tallinna Teede AS, tel: +372 606 1901.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Group Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee