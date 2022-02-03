New York, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vaccines Market by Technology, Type, Disease, Route of Administration, End user - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05073750/?utm_source=GNW

2billion by 2026 from USD 41.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2026. Market growth is largely driven by the rise of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, increasing company initiatives to enhance vaccine R&D, growing government support for vaccine development, and the rising focus on immunization. However, the huge capital investments required for developing vaccines and low purchasing power in developing countries may restrain the market growth.



Conjugate vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of the technology segment (excluding COVID 19 vaccines)

Based on technology, the vaccines market (excluding COVID 19 vaccines) has been segmented into conjugate vaccines, recombinant vaccines, inactivated & subunit vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, and viral vector vaccines.The conjugate vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of the global vaccines market (excluding COVID-19 vaccines), by technology, in 2020.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing government support and rising company investments in conjugate vaccine development.



The Pneumococcal disease segment accounted for the largest share in 2020

Based on disease indication, the vaccines market is segmented into pneumococcal disease, influenza, combination vaccines, HPV, meningococcal disease, herpes zoster, rotavirus, MMR, varicella, hepatitis, DTP, polio, COVID-19, and other disease indications.The pneumococcal disease segment accounted for the largest share of the vaccines market, by disease indication, in 2020.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the high incidence of pneumococcal disease and increasing government investments in pneumococcal vaccination programs.



Monovalent vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of the type segment

Based on type, the global vaccines market is segmented into monovalent and multivalent vaccines.The monovalent vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of the global vaccines market (excluding COVID-19 vaccines) in 2020.



Growing disease prevalence has prompted initiatives for immunization against specific infectious diseases such as COVID 19.This has led to large market share for monovalent vaccines.



Rising prevalence of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases and R&D initiatives will contrive to drive the market for monovalent vaccines.



Pediatric vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of the end user segment

Based on end user, the global vaccines market is segmented into pediatric and adult users.In 2020, the pediatric users segment accounted for the largest share the vaccines market (excluding COVID 19 vaccines), while the adult user segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Increased initiatives from government and non-government organizations and increasing company initiatives to develop advanced pediatric vaccines for preventing diseases are expected to drive market growth for pediatric vaccines.

Intramuscular & Subcutaneous route of administration segment accounted for the largest share of the route of administration segment

Based on the route of administration, the vaccines market is segmented into intramuscular and subcutaneous administration, oral administration, and other routes of administration.In 2020, the intramuscular and subcutaneous administration segment accounted for the largest share of the vaccines market (excluding COVID-19 vaccines).



Intramuscular & Subcutaneous is one of the most prevalent route of administration for vaccines due to its precise control of dose and administration rate, rapid exposure to antigen, and ease of administration.



North America was the largest regional market for Vaccines market in 2020

Based on the region, the vaccines market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.North America accounted for the largest share of the vaccines market in 2020.



The high prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing investments by government organizations for vaccine development, increasing R&D investments by market players, and mandatory reporting are some of the key factors driving the vaccines market in North America.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80%and Demand Side 20%

• By Designation: Managers - 55%, CXOs - 20%, and Executives - 25%

• By Region: North America -50%, Europe -20%, Asia-Pacific -20%, RoW -10%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK)

• Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

• Pfizer, Inc. (US)

• Sanofi SA (France)

• CSL Limited (Australia)

• Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (US)

• Johnson & Johnson (US)

• AstraZeneca Plc (UK)

• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Bavarian Nordic A/S (Denmark)

• Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan)

• Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Japan)

• Panacea Biotec, Ltd. (India)

• Biological E. Limited (India)

• Bharat Biotech Ltd. (India)

• Novavax, Inc. (US)

• FSUE NPO Microgen (Russia)

• Sinovac Biotech, Ltd. (China)

• Incepta Vaccine Limited (Bangladesh)

• Valneva SE (France), VBI Vaccines (US)

• PT Bio Frama (Persero) (Indonesia)

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

• Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co. Ltd. (China)

• Indian Immunologicals Limited (India)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the vaccines market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as thetechnology, type, disease indication, route of administration, end-user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis ofthe key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall vaccines marketand its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers,restraints,trends,challenges and opportunities.

