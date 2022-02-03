Indiana Lawyer Brandon Yosha Recently Inducted Into Marquis Who's Who

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Abraham Yosha has been included in Marquis Who's Who - Top Lawyers in America.

Brandon Yosha is only 28 years old. Due to his success in the courtroom at such a young age, Brandon has become the youngest attorney ever inducted into the Marquis Who's Who list of Top Lawyers in America. Since 1898, Marquis has selected prominent lawyers from across the country for induction into its exclusive list of Top Lawyers in America. It is truly remarkable to learn that a lawyer only in his second year of practice has been inducted into this elite fraternity of barristers. So what did it take for Brandon to make the Marquis Who's Who list? Brandon explained, "It took every fiber of my being. I prepare all of our clients' cases as if I was the victim, or my loved one was the victim. I take the personal in personal injury lawyer to heart."

Just five weeks into practice as a licensed attorney in Indiana, Brandon's father, Louis "Buddy" Yosha, entrusted Brandon to deliver the opening statement on damages for an upcoming jury trial scheduled for Oct. 28, 2020 — the last jury trial held in central Indiana for the remainder of the calendar year, due to the Court's COVID-19 backlog. Brandon seized this opportunity by preparing vigorously for what would become a two-week jury trial. In brief, Brandon's new client was permanently disabled after sustaining an electric shock injury while working on an Indiana power plant. Brandon ultimately delivered the final argument on damages in addition to his nearly two-hour opening statement. The jury returned a verdict of $20.3 million — making this verdict the 12th-largest in America in 2020 for all civil cases.

Several prominent trial lawyers in Indiana attended the trial to watch the younger Yosha's debut. Among those who saw the final argument live was Lee Christie, past Trial Lawyer of the Year for the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association, who later wrote the following on the ITLA's listserv:

"I know Buddy worked tirelessly with Brandon on his opening and closing, and I could see a lot of what Buddy taught Brandon when he gave his closing. It was an excellent closing, and you would never know it was Brandon's first jury trial. I learned a few things I will use in my next trial. I am sure Buddy is beyond proud, and this was very special to work with his son on the trial."

Brandon's father, Louis "Buddy" Yosha, was inducted into Marquis Who's Who nearly 50 years ago. Brandon may have large shoes to fill, but he has managed to create a name for himself in the courtroom just like his father did for decades in Indiana.

About Brandon Yosha

During his undergraduate studies, Brandon Yosha studied marketing at the University of Miami School of Business and Lehigh University College of Business and Economics. He was also a letter recipient for both universities as a running back for each school. After succumbing to a career-ending knee injury, Brandon chose to follow in his father's footsteps and pursued a law degree. Brandon obtained his Juris Doctorate from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law in 2019. Since graduating from law school, Brandon has represented nearly 100 personal injury victims throughout the Hoosier state. Brandon has proven himself to be a difference-maker for his clients. He aspires to effectuate tremendous change for the betterment of injury victims in Indiana by advancing their right to full compensation and recovery. Several top lawyer organizations, including the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 and National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers, have recognized Brandon for his early success in the courtroom.

About Yosha, Cook, and Tisch — Personal Injury Lawyers

Yosha, Cook, and Tisch was founded by Louis "Buddy" Yosha in 1963. The firm prides itself on strictly representing everyday Hoosiers rather than corporations or the corporate interest. Brandon serves as the newest advocate of Yosha Cook & Tisch — Personal Injury Lawyers and has already had a lasting impact on many injured Hoosiers and their family members by securing full justice for their losses.

In accounting for his success thus far, Brandon credits his diligent work ethic and penchant for doing everything in his power to achieve favorable outcomes in the courtroom of his peers. Looking toward the future, Brandon is eager to continue his passion for helping others as a trial lawyer for people, not the powerful.

