Faro Health Inc. Expands Leadership Team and Announces Participation at SCOPE, Following Its $15 Million Series A Funding

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faro Health, the clinical protocol solutions company, today announced that it has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Kimberly Pospahala to Vice President of Commercial. Kimberly brings over 20 years of sales experience in the life sciences industry and a proven track record of driving successful adoption of clinical trial digital technology. Previously, Kimberly was Vice President, Strategic Solution Sales, at Medidata Solutions and Chief Partnership Officer at Intelligencia.

Scott Chetham, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Faro Health, Inc., commented, "I am delighted to welcome Kimberly as head of our global sales team. With Kimberly's deep expertise and leadership skills, we are poised to accelerate our commercialization efforts." Faro offers a proprietary cloud platform that collaboratively helps biopharmaceutical teams design and optimize clinical trial protocols to balance the scientific needs of complex clinical development with the key drivers of performance, feasibility, and patient centricity.

"I am excited about Faro's innovative platform to streamline the clinical trials process. This is a significant industry game changer that will positively impact clinical trial development," said Kimberly Pospahala, Vice President of Commercial.

For the first time, Faro CEO Scott Chetham will be presenting at the upcoming SCOPE conference, the Summit for Clinical OPs Executives, taking place in Orlando, Florida, the week of Feb. 7, 2022. Now in its 13th year, SCOPE has become a highly respected and broadly attended clinical development conference, featuring multiple presenting companies, plenary sessions, and networking opportunities. In his presentation on Feb. 9, Scott will be discussing how Faro's smart standards-driven digital protocols can simplify and optimize the design and implementation of clinical trials.

About Faro Health

Faro redefines how clinical protocols are developed by connecting all the stakeholders in the clinical trials ecosystem through a single software platform, including both sponsor and CRO ClinOps teams, as well as research sites, vendors, patients, and laboratories. The Faro platform provides a best-in-class standardized library of clinical study activities that has been augmented with performance-related metadata to provide real-time actionable insights during protocol development. Faro brings transparency, trust, and predictability to protocol development through detailed analysis of the impact of each study activity, ensuring teams have the optimum protocol design for operationally complex trials. As a result, clinical protocols developed using Faro's platform are operationally efficient, answering the most crucial questions in the least burdensome way for patients, payors, and regulators.

Media Contact

Kimberly Pospahala, Vice President of Commercial

Faro Health, Inc.

FaroHealth.com

215-485-2517

Sponsors, CROs, and researchers can learn more by visiting www.farohealth.com and requesting a consultation with a Faro solutions expert.

