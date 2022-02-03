Insights on the Electronic Trial Master File Systems Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Aurea Software, Dell EMC and Montrium Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Research Report by Component, by End User, by Distribution, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market size was estimated at USD 1,159.17 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,281.90 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.95% to reach USD 2,399.51 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Electronic Trial Master File Systems to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Component, the market was studied across Service and Software.
- Based on End User, the market was studied across Contract Research Organizations and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies.
- Based on Distribution, the market was studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, including Aurea Software, Inc., BIOVIA Corporation, CareLex.org, Dell EMC, Ennov Group, ePharmaSolutions, Forte Research Systems, Inc., Freyr Solutions, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Mastercontrol, Inc., Mayo Clinic, Montrium, NCGS, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pharmacircle LLC, Phlexglobal Ltd., SureClinical Inc., TransPerfect Translations, Veeva Systems Inc., and Wingspan Technology, Inc..
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Potential demand attributed to increasing numbers of clinical trials worldwide
5.1.1.2. Ongoing expansion of pharmaceutical sectors coupled with drug discovery and drug developments
5.1.1.3. Rising prevalence of novel diseases along with elevated requirement for data management and storage
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost associated with installations and management of eTMF systems
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing shift towards adoption of digital system with favorable governmental initiatives
5.1.3.2. Emergence of advanced cloud-based systems across the globe
5.1.3.3. High investments by key market players to innovate integrated solutions for eTMF systems
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Concern regarding the medical data privacy and misuse
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by Component
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Service
6.3. Software
7. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by End User
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Contract Research Organizations
7.3. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
8. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by Distribution
8.1. Introduction
8.2. On-Cloud
8.3. On-Premise
9. Americas Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Aurea Software, Inc.
13.2. BIOVIA Corporation
13.3. CareLex.org
13.4. Dell EMC
13.5. Ennov Group
13.6. ePharmaSolutions
13.7. Forte Research Systems, Inc.
13.8. Freyr Solutions
13.9. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
13.10. Mastercontrol, Inc.
13.11. Mayo Clinic
13.12. Montrium
13.13. NCGS, Inc.
13.14. Oracle Corporation
13.15. Pharmacircle LLC
13.16. Phlexglobal Ltd.
13.17. SureClinical Inc.
13.18. TransPerfect Translations
13.19. Veeva Systems Inc.
13.20. Wingspan Technology, Inc.
14. Appendix
