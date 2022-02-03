Telecom Cloud Market to Garner Considerable Growth Owing to Surging Demand for OTT Platforms Worldwide, reports Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Telecom Cloud Market size is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributable to the increasing number of smartphone users and the surging demand for innovative OTT platforms that propel the demand for advanced telecom cloud services by the telecom service providers worldwide. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its upcoming report, titled, “Telecom Cloud Market size, share & industry analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Service Model (Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)), By Industry (Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Healthcare, Education) and Regional Forecast 2022-2029.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/telecom-cloud-market-103740

Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Telecom Cloud:

Verizon Communications Inc.

CenturyLink

British Telecommunication PLC (BT)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

NTT Communications Corporation

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd

VMware, Inc.

Orange Business Services

COVID-19 Impact –



The global pandemic, COVID-19, has resulted in several economies facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies globally, several manufacturing facilities have been at a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries to bring the economy back is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/telecom-cloud-market-103740

The telecom cloud is generally a data center resource that efficiently deploys and manages a mobile phone network. It also aids in hosting Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) of a network by utilizing several NFV techniques.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PORTER’s Five Point Analysis to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/telecom-cloud-market-103740

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Number of Smartphone Users to Accelerate Growth

According to the data by Ericsson, the number of smartphone users across the globe is estimated to reach 3.5 billion, an overall 9.3% increase compared to 2019. The surging number of smartphone users is driving telecom operators to provide advanced data solutions, leading to innovative telecom cloud solutions. Additionally, this has enabled service providers to lower costs when hosting software services and to allocate computing resources.

The growing adoption of the OTT platform is another factor that is likely to boost the global telecom cloud market growth during the forecast period. For instance, the cloud platform allows the OTT providers to efficiently migrate, copy, and regenerate content to cater to the growing consumer demand globally.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/telecom-cloud-market-103740

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain Dominant; Increasing Spending on Development of IT Infrastructure to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to maintain its dominance by holding the highest position in the global telecom cloud market during the forecast period. This dominance is attributable to the increased spending by the companies on developing advanced IT infrastructure that will boost the adoption of efficient telecom cloud solutions in the region between 2020 and 2027.

The market in Europe is expected to showcase considerable growth backed by the increasing focus on deploying 5G to expedite network services. Additionally, the rising investments by key players to develop advanced network solutions that will contribute to the demand for innovative telecom cloud solutions in the region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Partnership between Prominent Companies to Deliver Advanced Telecom Cloud Services

The global telecom cloud market is consolidated by major companies focusing on maintaining a stronghold by partnering with other companies to develop and introduce advanced telecom cloud solutions. Moreover, other key players strive to maintain their presence by adopting strategies such as collaboration, merger and acquisition, and facility expansion that will favor the market growth.

Industry Development:

April 2020 - British Telecommunication PLC (BT) announced its partnership with Ericsson to deploy dual-mode 5G Core solutions. Ericsson's 5G Core solutions are primarily cloud-native mobile packet core for 4G and 5G stand-alone and non-standalone services.

Pre Order – Telecom Cloud Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103740

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Edge Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Type (Descriptive analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive analytics, Diagnostic analytics), By Business Application (Marketing, Sales, Operations, Finance), By Deployment Model (On-premises, On-cloud), By Industry (Healthcare, Energy, Automation, Agriculture, Manufacturing)And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Wealth Management Platform Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Activity Model (Human advisory, Robo advisory, Hybrid), By Business Function (Financial advice management, Portfolio, accounting, and trading management, Performance management), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), By Industry (Banks, Investment management firms, Trading and exchange firms) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Smart Waste Management System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Solution), By Waste Type (Solid, Electronic, Paper, Plastic, Glass, Others), By Treatment Method (Collection, Processing, Energy Recovery, Disposal), By Waste Source (Industrial, Residential, Commercial) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Intelligent App Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Service (Google Play, Apple App Store and Others), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises and Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecom, Retail and e-commerce and others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

SCADA Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services ), By Application (Power, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Transportation, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Other (Chemical, Food & Beverage))and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune- Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

UK :+44 2071 939123

APAC :+91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd