Paladin DAO Launches NFTs with Real Value

LONDON, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paladin DAO, a Binance Smart Chain [BSC] based decentralized reserve currency, has announced the launch of its NFTs with real value. A unique and well-designed set, these NFTs will offer real-world value to holders during each rebase - guaranteeing a greater return on profit.



First on the list of benefits, these holders stand to gain annual percentage yields [APY]. Based on the rarity of their NFTs, which are literally digital assets—users stand to gain exclusive boosted yields on their assets. Additionally, Paladin NFT holders will be duly rewarded with a ton of airdrops and giveaways.

Introducing a DAO-powered project, Paladin DAO will offer NFT holders the opportunity to participate in its governance system where they can vote on suggestions and proposals made. Furthermore, they will be the first in line to all of the innovative projects that will be launched on the Paladin Launchpad.

Aimed at protecting crypto traders on the market, Paladin DAO seeks to create a policy-controlled system on the BSC network where the behavior of its native token—$PD—is upheld by a powerful DAO and in the long run enhanced for stability as a function of a global unit. The development team, furthermore, will optimize the system for wealth creation.

Another remarkable feature of Paladin DAO is its friendly community. Recognizing the importance of community in the growth of crypto projects, this BSC-based reserve currency will deliver sublime benefits, one of which includes staking and minting.

Members can stake $PD to earn rebase rewards, and depending on the amount staked, the rewards tend to increase. With the rewards to be paid to token holders garnered from bonds revenue and sales, staking is the Paladin DAO development team's long-term strategy to guarantee community members great returns for being a part of their growth. Minting, on the other hand, is the second value accrual system adopted by the project. It involves the sale of $PD tokens to buy bonds from the protocol. This allows Paladin DAO to gather liquidity, in the process ensuring that there is always locked liquidity for market operations—indirectly protecting token holders.

Offering a feasible passive income source through its unique features, Paladin DAO hopes to become a haven for all crypto traders.

About Paladin DAO

Paladin DAO is a decentralized reserve currency protocol on the advanced Binance network. Introducing a native token, $PD, that is backed by a basket of assets like BUSD and PD-BUSD, this protocol has an intrinsic floor price that it cannot fall below. Paladin DAO is introducing an array of unique features that will set it apart from other projects, DAO-powered governance one of such.

