New York, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Crude Oil Refinery Maintenance Review, 2021 - Analysis by Major Units, PADD Regions and Operator" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227089/?utm_source=GNW

Asia and South America followed with 8,838 mbd and 2,587 mbd of refining capacities under maintenance, respectively. among countries, the US (9,001 mbd), China (3,103 mbd), and South Korea (1,640 mbd) were the top three countries in terms of refining capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) for 2021.



Scope

- Analysis of capacity under maintenance for crude distillation, coking, fluid catalytic cracking, hydrocracker, hydrotreater, and reformer units globally for 2021

- Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned and both) by major regions for 2021 and 2020

- Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned and both) by PADD regions in the US for both the years

- Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned and both) by operators for both the years

- Comparison of factors responsible for unplanned maintenance globally by region for 2021 and 2020

- Outlook of global refining capacity under planned maintenance for 2022



Reasons to Buy

- Keep abreast of major refinery units (crude distillation, coking, fluid catalytic cracking, hydrocracker, hydrotreater and reformer) under maintenance globally for 2021 and 2020

- Obtain information on region-wise maintenance globally for 2021 in comparison with 2020

- Identify and compare PADD regions and operators with highest maintenance in both the quarters

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong refinery maintenance data

- Assess your competitor’s refinery maintenance data

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227089/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________