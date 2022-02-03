2021 Insights on the Savoury Snack Biscuits South African Industry - Featuring AVI, Cape Cookies and Sun Mark Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South African Savoury Snack Biscuits Industry Landscape Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research and carefully uncovers the South African Savoury Snack Biscuits market, based on the latest intelligence and research. This Industry Landscape Report provides a holistic perspective of the Savoury Snack Biscuits market, including the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the potential future impact it will continue to have on the market.

In particular, it provides detailed insights into the entire value chain - from manufacturing to retailing, as well as a pricing analysis. Furthermore, the report provides an overview and insights into the latest global and South African market trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African Savoury Snack Biscuits market environment and its future.



Key Questions This Report Answers

The South African Savoury Snack Biscuits Industry Landscape Report 2021 provides a holistic overview of the global and South African market and will help answer the following questions:

For the Global Savoury Snack Biscuits Industry Section

What are the current market dynamics (overview, market environment, regional overview, imports and exports trade) of the Global Savoury Snack Biscuits industry?

What are the Global Savoury Snack Biscuits industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?

For the South African Savoury Snack Biscuits Industry Section

What are the current market dynamics (market size, market value, market volumes, imports and exports trade): 2015-2020 Actual, 2021-2025 Forecasts (including the impact of COVID-19), and distribution channels?

What are the South African Savoury Snack Biscuits industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges?

For the South African Savoury Snack Biscuits Manufacturer & Distributor Section

Which are the key manufacturers and distributors in the South African Savoury Snack Biscuits industry?

Which popular Savoury Snack Biscuits brands and products do the respective companies manufacture/distribute?

For the South African Savoury Snack Biscuits Retail and Pricing Analysis Section

Which are the key retail players (retail house brands) in the South African Savoury Snack Biscuits industry?

What are the prices of popular Savoury Snack Biscuits brands across South African retail outlets?

Within the local and global markets, Savoury Snack Biscuits market players are offering a wider variety of products to meet capricious consumer demands. In South Africa specifically, these varied Savoury Snack Biscuit products are more accessible than ever. This is due to market players offering more diverse product ranges, retailers offering expansive varieties of brands, as well as their own house brands, and smaller companies offering bespoke products. This has resulted in an increasingly varied range of Savoury Snack Biscuit products, that makes it easier for consumers to find the products meeting their specific needs, as well as experiment with new biscuit options.



In South Africa, the local Savoury Biscuits market (also referred to as Savoury Snack Biscuits), which is a category within the greater Savoury Snacks market, is also expected to grow in coming years. More specifically, the Savoury Biscuits category is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 1.5%, for the forecast period 2021 to 2025. This predicted growth is largely due to an increase in the variety of Savoury Snack Biscuits available to South African consumers.

Companies Mentioned

AVI

Cape Cookies

Continental Brands

Mondelez International

Rieses Food Imports

Stafford Bros & Draeger (Pty) Ltd

World Finer Foods

Carr's

De Kroes

Orgran

Sun Mark

Checkers

Shoprite

Pick n Pay

SPAR

Woolworths

Key Topics Covered:

1. GLOBAL SAVOURY SNACK BISCUITS INDUSTRY

1.1 Global Industry Overview: Savoury Snack Biscuits: VALUE OF THE GLOBAL SAVOURY BISCUITS MARKET: 2020 & 2027* (IN US$ BILLION) (Graph)

1.2 Global Market Environment: Biscuits

1.3 Global Key Markets: Regional Overview: Savoury Snack Biscuits

1.4 Global Industry Trade: Imports of Crispbread: GLOBAL CRISPBREAD (HS190510) IMPORT VALUE: 2016-2020* (IN US$ MILLION); TOP 5 CRISPBREAD (HS190510) IMPORTING COUNTRIES: 2020* (IN US$ MILLION) (Graphs)

1.5 Global Industry Trade: Exports of Crispbread: GLOBAL CRSIPBREAD (HS190510) EXPORT VALUE: 2016-2020* (IN US$ MILLION); TOP 5 CRISPBREAD (HS190510) EXPORTING COUNTRIES: 2020* (IN US$ MILLION) (Graphs)

1.6 Global Industry Trends

1.7 Global Industry Innovation and Technology

1.8 Global Industry Drivers

1.9 Global Industry Challenges



2. SOUTH AFRICAN SAVOURY SNACK BISCUITS INDUSTRY

2.1 South African Industry Overview

2.2 South African Industry Trade: Imports and Exports of Crispbread: SA CRISPBREAD (HS19051000**) IMPORTS: 2016-2020* (IN ZAR THOUSAND); SA CRISPBREAD (HS19051000**) EXPORTS: 2016-2020* (IN ZAR THOUSAND) (Graphs)

2.3 South African Industry Market: South African Savoury Snacks Market Definitions

2.4 South African Industry Market: South African Savoury Snacks Distribution Channel Definitions

2.5 South African Industry Market Size and Forecast: South African Savoury Biscuits Market (2015-2020) and (2021*-2025*): VALUE OF SA SAVOURY BISCUITS MARKET: 2015-2020 (IN ZAR MILLION); VALUE OF SA SAVOURY BISCUITS MARKET: 2020 & 2025* (IN ZAR MILLION) (Graphs)

2.5 South African Industry Market Size: South African Savoury Biscuits Market (2015-2020: By Category): VALUE OF SA SAVOURY BISCUITS MARKET BY CATEGORY: 2015-2020 (IN ZAR MILLION) (Graph)

2.6 South African Industry Market Value and Volumes: South African Savoury Biscuits Market (2015-2025*): SA SAVOURY SNACKS MARKET CAGR AND TOTAL GROWTH (IN PERCENTAGE); SA SAVOURY SNACKS MARKET VALUE FORECAST BY CATEGORY (IN ZAR MILLION); RETAIL VOLUME OF SA SAVOURY SNACKS MARKET BY SEGMENT (2015-2025*); FOOD SERVICE VOLUME OF SA SAVOURY SNACKS MARKET BY SEGMENT (2015-2015*) (Tables)

2.7 South African Industry Market Distribution: South African Savoury Snacks Market: CHANNEL DISTRIBUTION FOR SA SAVOURY SNACKS MARKET: 2020 (IN PERCENTAGE); CHANNEL DISTRIBUTION (2015 AND 2020*) BY OUTLET TYPE (Graph and Table)

2.8 South African Industry Trends

2.9 South African Industry Innovation and Technology

2.10 South African Industry Drivers

2.11 South African Industry Challenges



3. SOUTH AFRICAN SAVOURY SNACK BISCUITS MANUFACTURER & DISTRIBUTOR OVERVIEW

3.1 AVI Limited: Overview

3.2 AVI Limited: Savoury Snack Biscuits Brands/Products

3.3 Cape Cookies: Overview

3.4 Cape Cookies: Savoury Snack Biscuits Brands/Products

3.5 Continental Brands: Overview

3.6 Continental Brands: Savoury Snack Biscuits Brands/Products

3.7 Mondelez International: Overview

3.8 Mondelez International: Savoury Snack Biscuits Brands/Products

3.9 Rieses Food Imports: Overview

3.10 Rieses Food Imports: Savoury Snack Biscuits Brands/Products

3.11 Stafford Bros & Draeger (Pty) Ltd: Overview

3.12 Stafford Bros & Draeger (Pty) Ltd: Savoury Snack Biscuits Brands/Products

3.13 World Finer Foods: Overview

3.14 World Finer Foods: Savoury Snack Biscuits Brands/Products

3.15 South African Savoury Snack Biscuit Manufacturers & Distributors: Other



4. SOUTH AFRICAN SAVOURY SNACK BISCUITS RETAIL & PRICING ANALYSIS

4.1 SOUTH AFRICAN SAVOURY SNACK BISCUITS RETAIL HOUSE BRANDS

4.1.1 Checkers and Shoprite: Savoury Snack Biscuit Brands/Products

4.1.2 Pick n Pay: Savoury Snack Biscuit Brands/Products

4.1.3 SPAR: Savoury Snack Biscuit Brands/Products

4.1.4 Woolworths: Savoury Snack Biscuits Brands/Products

4.2 SOUTH AFRICAN SAVOURY SNACK BISCUITS PRICING ANALYSIS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4b5b81

