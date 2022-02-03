European Wind Farms Database 2022: Representative of 198,5 GW Onshore and 199,5 GW Offshore

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in Europe.

It includes 24982 entries (in 39 countries).

Its content represents 198,5 GW onshore and 199,5 GW offshore.

Detailed Breakdown:

Onshore Market:

  • Under construction: 161 entries (7,8 GW)
  • Operational: 22312 entries (190,7 GW)
  • Offshore market:
  • Planned: 269 entries (146,5 GW)
  • Approved: 39 entries (17,4 GW)
  • Under construction: 19 entries (9,3 GW)
  • Operational: 143 entries (26,1 GW)

Provided Content:

  • Location
  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates
  • Turbines
  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power
  • Players
  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner
  • Status Data
  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

Countries Covered

  • Albania
  • Austria
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Faroe Islands
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Kosovo
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Montenegro
  • Netherlands
  • North Macedonia
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Serbia
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Ukraine
  • United Kingdom

