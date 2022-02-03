Verde Bio Holdings Updates Shareholders

FRISCO, Tex., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: VBHI) (www.verdebh.com) said today that due diligence and work on transaction acquisition details continues in its agreement to acquire two operational biodiesel plants.



The agreement was first announced in a news release in December 2021. “This is a complex transaction, and it is important that everything is handled correctly,” said Scott Cox, VBHI founder and CEO.

Mr. Cox also said the Company has begun work on its 10Q due March 15th. “We are aware of the importance of a timely filing,” the Company’s CEO said. He also announced the Company continues to evaluate potential acquisitions in the oil and gas sector. “We are confident on the promise of this energy sector,” Mr. Cox said.

