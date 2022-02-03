Specialized Landlord InsurTech Brand Steadily Sees Major Growth During 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Success continues for Steadily, America's top-rated landlord insurance company, as it today announces remarkable 7000% growth in gross written premium in 2021. The growth is supported by a 600% increase in capital raised with the announcement of Steadily's $27.2M Series A round in 2021, and a 400% increase in new employees onboarded in 2021 to accelerate production in all areas of the company.

Steadily has built a reputation for making landlord insurance fast, easy, and affordable, which has resulted in rapid growth. Pairing landlord insurance with beautiful design and intuitive tech, the delightful user experience has earned Steadily 4.8 out of 5 star-rating and glowing recommendations from customers.

"We've seen tremendous growth at Steadily, and attribute this success to the dedication and drive of our talented team and partners" says President and Founder, Darren Nix. "As landlords ourselves, we understand the unique needs of rental property owners, and have built a team of specialists whose core focus is serving the 17 million individual landlords across the US. From our knowledgeable sales agents, to our engineering team and UI designers, everyone at Steadily is an expert in their field."

Employee Headcount Increases 400% To Support Rapid Growth

Throughout 2021, Steadily welcomed 26 new employees located across 14 states, including three senior hires: VP of Underwriting, VP of Marketing, and VP of Sales. Steadily maintains a high-performing company culture, attracting the best talent within the industry across North America. Steadily has robust hiring plans for 2022 and expects to more than double its existing headcount this year at its dual headquarters in Lenexa, KS and Austin, TX, and remotely across the United States.

Continued Innovation To Perfect the Landlord Insurance Experience

Steadily has built an intuitive digital platform to let landlords get an insurance quote online in minutes, 24/7, from the palm of their hand in all 50 states. The meticulously designed mobile-first experience pre-fills many data points like property size and year of construction. Next, the company plans to expand its mobile-first experience with new tech such as embedded IoT devices to prevent property damage from happening in the first place. These applications will help Steadily reduce the volume and severity of future claims as well as provide peace of mind to landlords. Steadily's advanced data analytics will help claims get paid faster, reduce the magnitude of property damage claims and ultimately lower the cost of insurance to customers.

About Steadily

Steadily was created by industry experts to offer the best landlord insurance service and a top-rated customer experience from quote request to claim resolution. Mobile-first and direct-to-consumer, Steadily is poised to rapidly remake the insurance segment. The company is dual headquartered in Austin, Texas and Overland Park, KS., and is backed by investors including Matrix Partners, Zigg Capital, Next Coast Ventures, Nine Four Ventures, and SV Angel. Learn more at https://www.steadily.com and stay in touch @SteadilyInsure and Facebook.com/SteadilyInsurance.

For press inquiries or more information, please contact: press@steadily.com | 737-900-3554

