ESE Entertainment Partners with BallStreet Trading For $50,000 Prize Pool Super Bowl Event

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce its partnership with BallStreet Trading (“BallStreet”) in connection with BallStreet’s $50,000 free-to-play live Super Bowl event, “The Market''.



Partners include sports betting exchange Sporttrade, financial media company Litquidity, and gaming entertainment company ESE Entertainment Group (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF). The peer-to-peer prediction platform earlier announced a partnership with Benzinga.com creating this first-of-its-kind Super Bowl experience.

Scott San Emeterio, BallStreet CEO, said: “We're really excited to be given an opportunity to work with like-minded partners like Sporttrade, Litquidity, and ESE. We can all see the trend in the market and we’re working to collectively accelerate it.”

Alex Kane, Founder and CEO of Sporttrade, added “We are thrilled to be joining three partners that share our vision and recognize the confluence of the financial markets and sports. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to work alongside BallStreet Trading and introduce a new way of enjoying sports.”

Litquidity, which is an investor in BallStreet, will play a pivotal role with access to its expansive social media channels. Litquidity commented, “BallStreet is bringing content to life through its live markets. Gamification of content is such a great approach.” Mark Moran, Head of Growth at Litquidity added “We’re seeing such a disruption in conventional media and marketing. We see significant upside with our BallStreet partnership.”

ESE will be bringing its expertise in esports to support the event. Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, commented “The free-to-play space is very exciting and an area we’ve always wanted to get into. BallStreet has developed very unique technology and intellectual property that enhances user engagement and fits very well with ESE. We think there are many applications for the BallStreet platform to be used across esports very soon in our ecosystem.”

The Market will run from February 9th through the end of the game on February 13, 2022, with two live contests, “First Team to Score 10 Points” and “Winner of Game”. Both contests will be real-time and open to traders to join and trade for free while they watch the game. The Market is not associated with the NFL.

About BallStreet Trading

BallStreet Trading, a free-to-play prediction market that allows fans to compete against each other during any live event across sports, esports, and entertainment. | https://ballstreettrading.com

About Litquidity:

Litquidity, a financial media company run by an anonymous social media influencer. With an aggregate audience north of one million across several major platforms, the brand provides a unique and satirical perspective into the world of finance and capital markets through memes, newsletters, and podcasts.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.:

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure.| www.esegaming.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: ESE’s plans to enter into the free-to-play space; future partnerships with BallStreet; and the success of the Market and similar events in the future. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

Daniel Mogil, Investor Relations

investors@esegaming.com

647-492-1535