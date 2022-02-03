Futugo – A Pioneering Luxury Fashion Platform to Launch in the Metaverse

Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This spring, the acclaimed company Madista Mundus is set to launch its new venture – the Futugo app. The project aims to transform how people consume fine art and luxury fashion going forward into the tech revolution of web 3.0. It aspires to establish the new standard of purchasing luxury items, digital NFT art, and experiencing fashion events in the metaverse. The multifunctional platform will provide a trustworthy ecosystem where retailers, fashion experts, and enthusiasts can come together to enjoy the best of what the luxury fashion, digital art, and beauty industry has to offer.

The Futugo app will feature an e-commerce platform for physical goods, a fully-fledged social network, 3D stores, live events, digital NFT fashion and art items, exclusive offers, and personal assistants to guide users through the multifaceted digital fashion paradise. Users will easily be able to connect with stylists, shoppers, and art agents who will personally consult them to make the shopping experience completely tailored to one’s needs. Beyond that, Futugo will provide a space to interact, discuss forthcoming trends, check on the latest fashion news, and bond with fashion lovers from all around the world.

The network will bridge the gap between e-commerce as all know it and a forward-thinking web 3.0 implementation based on blockchain technology which will allow users to collect NFT art and digital luxury fashion collections. The latter technology is certainly gaining a lot of traction in the media lately. That is due to its groundbreaking approach to data verification, making it practically impossible to falsify information of any kind. In the context of Futugo, it will enable to make the traceability of digital luxury items immaculate.

Above all, the platform will make use of the vast technological possibilities that the metaverse opens. Users will be able to roam through 3D stores of their beloved brands, try on digital and physical clothes in virtual fitting rooms, present their avatars, and come together in virtual live events such as designer shows, art exhibitions, and product launches.

Justas Venckus, CEO of Madista Mundus, cites promoting sustainability as one of Futugo’s main goals. The platform will enable shoppers to buy clothes and art directly from galleries, boutiques, and other suppliers. It will get rid of excessive middlemen and superfluous shipping procedures. Futugo will also advance the second-hand market by detailed quality control, the authentication of second-hand items, and blockchain-based verification for digital assets, including certificates for new luxury items. That is motivated by eliminating the negative impact on the environment and keeping a tightknit system to stop counterfeits.

Madista Mundus has an ambitious and exciting plan that managed to spark a lot of interest across the world. Over 1000 multi-brand luxury boutiques are in talks regarding the Futugo venture. Numerous top-tier names have already secured their cooperation at launch, guaranteeing an immersive experience right from the start.

Users will also have the opportunity to become a part of the Futugo movement by purchasing Futugo crypto tokens. Beyond supporting the platform, these will guarantee holders exclusive sales, limited offers, priority purchasing rights, and entrance to special events. Potential investors will have the option to participate in private and seed sales that will be announced this spring. During these, Futugo tokens will be up for purchase through an IDO. To keep up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers, everyone can subscribe to the Futugo e-mail list at http://www.futugoapp.io/.

Website: http://www.futugoapp.io