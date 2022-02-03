Xilio Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim 4th Annual Oncology Day

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a biotechnology company developing tumor-selective immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced that René Russo, Pharm. D., president and chief executive officer, and Marty Huber, M.D., president of research and development and chief medical officer of Xilio Therapeutics, will participate in a virtual fireside chat during the Guggenheim 4th Annual Oncology Day on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET.



A live webcast will be available in the Investors and Media section of the Xilio Therapeutics’ website at https://ir.xiliotx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Xilio Therapeutics’ website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company is using its proprietary geographically precise solutions (GPS) platform to rapidly engineer novel molecules, including cytokines and other biologics, that are designed to optimize their therapeutic index. These molecules are designed to localize activity within the tumor microenvironment without systemic effect, resulting in the potential to achieve enhanced anti-tumor activity. Xilio is building a pipeline of wholly owned, tumor-selective, GPS-enabled cytokine and checkpoint inhibitor product candidates, including XTX101, a tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody; XTX202, a tumor-selective IL-2; XTX301, a tumor-selective IL-12; and XTX401, a tumor-selective IL-15. For more information, please visit www.xiliotx.com.

