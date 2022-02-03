Global Ostomy Care Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027 - High Demand for Home Healthcare Agencies Among Ostomates & High Growth Potential of Ostomy Care in Emerging Markets

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ostomy Care Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ostomy care market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the period 2022-2027.

The report considers the present scenario of the ostomy care market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



Ostomy care products are designed to enhance and improve patients' quality of life who undergo ostomy surgery. Many key players and regional players are offering a wide range of bags and accessories for the management of ostomy thereby, contributing to the growth of the ostomy care market.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The ostomy bags segment to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. Ostomy bags are also called ostomy pockets or ostomy machines. They come in three distinct sorts and with various alternatives which are benefiting the market globally.

Continent ileostomy and continent urostomy bags are other popular segments due to the occurrence of conditions such as incontinence and rise in obesity and individuals prone to diabetes.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Germany is the major revenue generator in the European market. The country is experiencing healthy growth due to the increasing demand for ostomy pouches, accessories, and services at a rapid rate.

French health care system is one of the best services of public health care in the world. The health care system in France is made up of a fully integrated network of public and private hospitals, doctors, and other medical service providers.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Key players are dominating the global market with substantially greater financial, manufacturing, marketing, and technical resources that enable well-established brands, widespread distribution channels, broader product offerings, and an established customer base.

Coloplast is the market leader with a dominant share in the global ostomy care market. The Coloplast's main revenue driver products are SenSura Mio and the Brava range of supporting products. There is a massive pool of many mid-sized and emerging vendors contributing to the growth of the market.

SNIPPETS

The increasing role of telehealth, demand for home health care agencies, and active involvement of vendors will contribute to the growth of the market.

An increasing new generation of ostomy devices will positively impact the growth of the global ostomy care market.

The reimbursement program is contributing to the growth of ostomy care products in developed economies.

KEY GROWTH FACTORS

The emergence of Next -Generation ostomy care

High Demand for Home Healthcare Agencies Among Ostomates

High Growth Potential for Ostomy Care in Emerging Markets

Increasing Adoption of Telehealth for Ostomy Care

Prevalence of Health Conditions That Resulting in Ostomy Surgery

Reimbursement policies in Developed Countries

Technological Advancements in Ostomy Care Products

