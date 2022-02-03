South Africa E-Commerce Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2022-2028 Featuring Key Players - Takealot, Superbalist, Woolworths, Mr Price, & Wantitall

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa E-Commerce Market and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa E-Commerce market size is expected to surpass US$ 25 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of more than 14% from 2021 to 2028.

South Africa E-Commerce Market and Forecast 2022 - 2028 provides a comprehensive analysis of the fast-evolving, high-growth e-commerce market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the South Africa e-commerce market. The report provides historical market data for 2018 - 2021, and forecasts from 2022 till 2028.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveals facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2028. The report provides in-depth analysis, information, and revenue according to segments such as e-commerce types in addition to market size, average revenue per user and users, payment mode, sales channels, and companies from 2018 to 2021, and forecasts to 2028.

A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with the percentage of the e-commerce types. The report also analyzes the South Africa e-commerce demographics users by Age, Gender, and Income. The report also examines the main market growth driving and restraining forces and gives an all-round future outlook through 2028.

The report concludes with the profiles of the key players in the South Africa e-commerce market. The key players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, and recent development.

The Report Helps Answer the Following Questions:

  • What is the current size of the overall South Africa e-commerce market? How much will this market be worth from 2022 to 2028?
  • What are the market shares of the leading segments of the South Africa e-commerce market?
  • What are the main segments within the overall South Africa e-commerce market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2018 to 2028?
  • What are the main drivers and restraints in the South Africa e-commerce market?
  • Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, recent developments, and prospects?

The prominent factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the South Africa e-commerce market during the forecast period:

  • High Mobile Penetration
  • Secure Payment Options
  • Shifting Spending Behaviors as More of the Population Shift their Budget to Shopping Online

Detailed Segmentation:

South Africa E-Commerce Market, By Types

  • Beverages
  • Electronics
  • Fashion
  • Food
  • Furniture
  • Media
  • Toys, Hobby, and DIY
  • Beauty, Health, Personal and Household Care

South Africa E-Commerce Market, By Payment Mode

  • Bank Transfer
  • Cards
  • Cash on Delivery
  • Direct Debits
  • E-Wallet
  • Others Payment Mode

South Africa E-Commerce Market, By Sales Channel

  • Online and Offline Split
  • Mobile and Desktop Split

South Africa E-Commerce Market, By Demographics

  • Users by Age
  • Users by Gender
  • Users by Income

South Africa E-Commerce Market, By Key Players

  • Takealot
  • Superbalist
  • Woolworths
  • Mr Price
  • Wantitall (Pty) Ltd

