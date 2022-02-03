English Finnish

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 3 FEBRUARY 2022

Cargotec’s Board of Directors has resolved on incentive programme’s performance criteria for 2022

The Board of Directors of Cargotec Corporation has resolved on the performance criteria for the share-based incentive programme for the year 2022. The performance share programme, approved by the Board of Directors in 2020, includes three performance periods, calendar years 2020–2022, 2021–2023 and 2022–2024. Each performance period includes one to three measuring periods. One measuring period can be three calendar years at maximum, which is the total length of one performance period. For the measuring periods, the Board of Directors will annually resolve the length, the performance criteria supporting the implementation of the strategy and the required performance levels for each criterion. Sustainability is an important part of the target setting and rewarding of the key employees.

For the performance period of 2020-2022, the potential reward of the last measuring period 2022 will be based on the business areas’ Mission Climate roadmap and development of the eco portfolio for the key employees of the business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor. For Cargotec Corporate key employees, the performance criterion is Cargotec’s Mission Climate roadmap and development of the eco portfolio.

For the performance period of 2021-2023, which started last year, the potential reward of the second measuring period 2022 will be based on the business areas’ service gross profit for the key employees of the business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor. For Cargotec Corporate key employees, the performance criterion is Cargotec’s service gross profit.

Performance criteria for the 2022 measuring period have been defined also for the first half of 2022 in preparation for the planned merger with Konecranes.

Performance criteria for the performance period 2022-2024 will be decided later.

