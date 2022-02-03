Global Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive lead-acid battery market size reached US$ 12.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 15.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Lead acid batteries are the oldest type of rechargeable batteries invented by Gaston Plante in 1859 and are used for the starting, lighting, and the ignition (SLI) process in the automobiles. These types of batteries use sponge lead (Pb) and lead peroxide (PbO2) plates immersed in sulfuric acid to convert chemical energy into electrical power. These batteries have been in the industry for 100 years and are still a popular source of energy storage.

They are generally used in power stations and substations as they have high cell voltage and lower cost. In spite of having very low energy-to-weight ratio and a low energy-to-volume ratio, these batteries supply high surge currents which implies that their cells have a large power-to-weight ratio. This makes them highly compatible for motor vehicles in order to supply high current required by automobile starter motors. Apart from this, lead acid batteries also contribute in supplying voltage to various accessories in vehicles such as music systems, wipers, radio, air conditioners, charging plugs, etc



Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Trends:

The demand of automotive lead-acid batteries has a strong correlation with the global automobile industry. The global automobile market has exhibited strong performance across both developed and emerging markets after a period of sluggish growth as a result of the recent global economic crisis. Moreover, a spontaneous rise in the use of electric vehicles and e-bikes has also catalyzed the demand of lead acid batteries. Characteristics such as high current delivery, resistance to corrosion and abrasion, tolerance to overcharging, low internal impedance, etc. make them appropriate to be used in electric vehicles. On a regional basis, the Asia Pacific region represented the biggest driver of automotive lead acid batteries accounting for the bulk of the total sales. Asia Pacific was followed by North America and Europe



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive lead-acid battery market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on vehicle type, product, type and customer segment



Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

HEV Cars

Based on the vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and HEV cars. Passenger cars currently represent the biggest application



Breakup by Product:

SLI Batteries

Micro Hybrid Batteries

Based on the product, the market has been segmented into SLI batteries and micro hybrid batteries. SLI batteries currently dominate the market



Breakup by Type:

Flooded Batteries

Enhanced Flooded Batteries

VRLA Batteries

Based on the type, the market has been segmented into flooded batteries, enhanced flooded batteries and VRLA batteries. Amongst all these, flooded batteries hold the majority of the market share



Breakup by Customer Segment:

OEM

Replacement

Based on the customer segment, the market has been segmented into OEM and replacement. OEM segment currently dominates the global market



Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the biggest market, accounting for the majority of the market share



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Johnson Controls Inc., Exide Technologies Inc., GS Yuasa Corporation, Reem Batteries & Power Appliances Co. Saoc, Enersys Inc., Saft Groupe S.A., Northstar Battery Company LLC., C&D Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Panasonic Corporation, Trojan Battery Company, Samsung Sdi Company Limited, Leoch International Technology Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd., Koyo Battery Co., Ltd., Tai Mao Battery Co., Ltd., PT Century Batteries Indonesia, Thai Bellco Battery Co.,Ltd. and CSB Battery Co., Ltd. (Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co. Ltd.)



Key Question Answered in this Report

1. What was the size of the global automotive lead-acid battery market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global automotive lead-acid battery market during 2022-2027?

3. What are the key factors driving the global automotive lead-acid battery market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive lead-acid battery market?

5. What is the breakup of the global automotive lead-acid battery market based on the vehicle type?

6. What is the breakup of the global automotive lead-acid battery market based on the product?

7. What is the breakup of the global automotive lead-acid battery market based on the type?

8. What is the breakup of the global automotive lead-acid battery market based on the customer segment?

9. What are the key regions in the global automotive lead-acid battery market?

10. Who are the key players/companies in the global automotive lead-acid battery market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Product

5.6 Market Breakup by Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Customer Segment

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

6.1 Passenger Cars

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Commercial Vehicles

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Two-Wheelers

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 HEV Cars

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 SLI Batteries

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Micro Hybrid Batteries

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Type

8.1 Flooded Batteries

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Enhanced Flooded Batteries

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 VRLA Batteries

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Customer Segment

9.1 OEM

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Replacement

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 Global Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Industry: SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Global Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Industry: Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Research and Development

12.3 Raw Material Procurement

12.4 Manufacturing

12.5 Marketing

12.6 Distribution

12.7 End-Use



13 Global Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Global Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Industry: Price Analysis

14.1 Key Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Manufacturing Process

15.1 Product Overview

15.2 Raw Material Requirements

15.3 Manufacturing Process

15.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Johnson Controls Inc.

16.3.2 Exide Technologies Inc.

16.3.3 GS Yuasa Corporation

16.3.4 Reem Batteries & Power Appliances Co. Saoc

16.3.5 Enersys Inc.

16.3.6 Saft Groupe S.A.

16.3.7 Northstar Battery Company LLC.

16.3.8 C&D Technologies, Inc.

16.3.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

16.3.10 East Penn Manufacturing Company

16.3.11 Panasonic Corporation

16.3.12 Trojan Battery Company

16.3.13 Samsung Sdi Company Limited

16.3.14 Leoch International Technology Ltd

16.3.15 Exide Industries Ltd.

16.3.16 Koyo Battery Co., Ltd.

16.3.17 Tai Mao Battery Co., Ltd.

16.3.18 PT Century Batteries Indonesia

16.3.19 Thai Bellco Battery Co.,Ltd.

16.3.20 CSB Battery Co., Ltd. (Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co. Ltd.)

