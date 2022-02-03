GameOn Entertainment Technologies Appoints Katrina Palanca to Board of Directors

Current Vice President of Global Partnerships at Spurs Sports & Entertainment



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (“GameOn” or the “Company”) (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a leading game technology provider to media, sports and entertainment companies, is pleased to appoint Katrina Palanca to its Board of Directors, effective January 25, 2022.

Palanca comes to GameOn with a wealth of experience within corporate partnership and sponsorship across noteworthy brands. As the current VP of Global Partnerships at Spurs Sports & Entertainment, she manages a team of more than 20 employees across sponsorship sales and activation. Prior to her current tenure, she was Director of Sponsorship Operations & Strategy at Twitch where she spearheaded the Verizon 5G partnership. Palanca also worked at BSE Global as Senior Manager of Global Marketing Solutions, where she led a team to develop sellable sponsorship platforms across all BSE Global properties including Barclays Center, Brooklyn Nets, New York Islanders, NYCB LIVE, Long Island Nets and Paramount Theatre. Most notably, Palanca led the inaugural Brooklyn Nets jersey patch partnership with Infor. Additionally, Palanca was recently honored as one of Sports Business Journal’s 2021 New Voices Under 30 and spearheaded strategy and operations for the first esports partnership Honda signed with Team Liquid.

“In a year when we expect to scale customers and revenue, a rising star like Katrina will be a game-changer for our Board of Directors,” said Matt Bailey, GameOn CEO. “Her tenacity, hard work, skill set and experience will help propel our company as we continue to offer best-in-class white label game technologies to the biggest companies in sports, media and entertainment.”

Palanca added: “With competition for attention at an all-time high, it’s more important than ever for content-owners to turn consumers into communities of super fans. I couldn’t be more excited to join GameOn’s board and continue to build communities in the ever-changing sports, media and technology industries.”

Palanca replaces Liz Schimel who resigned from her Director role, effective January 25, 2022.

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) powers the biggest sports, media and entertainment companies with the most innovative white label game technologies. GameOn provides broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, sportsbooks and NFT projects with white label prediction games, fantasy games and NFT-based games. Since completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured revenue-generating partnerships with global companies including NBCUniversal, Bravo and MX Player.

GameOn has a dynamic and experienced management team led by CEO, Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center), Chief Product Officer, Santiago Jaramillo (Dapper Labs, NBA Top Shot, EA Sports) and VP of Partnerships, Ryan Nowack (Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks, New York Rangers), as well as its Directors, J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Katrina Palanca (Twitch, Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs) and Carey Dillen (YYOGA, FIFA, IOC).

