Ultralife Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Results

NEWARK, N.Y., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) reported an operating loss of $1.2 million on revenue of $23.8 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company reported operating income of $1.2 million on revenue of $29.0 million. Included in the results for the fourth quarter of 2021 are the one-time acquisition costs and the operating results of Excell Battery Group (“Excell”), which the Company acquired on December 13, 2021.



“The supply chain challenges associated with the global pandemic persisted during the fourth quarter and weighed heavily on both revenue and earnings. While year-over-year revenues for government/defense and medical were most impacted by these challenges, we were encouraged by the rebound in oil & gas revenues, the performance of our China operations and the initial contribution of Excell. Order flow remained strong primarily in our medical and military end markets, and backlog at the end of the quarter increased to over $53 million representing a 35% increase over year-end 2020 for our core business and increasing to over $63 million representing a 61% increase bolstered by Excell. Despite the operating challenges, we continued to advance our transformational new product development projects and ended the year with a solid liquidity position even after the acquisition of Excell and paying off the remainder of our SWE acquisition debt,” said Michael D. Popielec, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we look ahead, our backlog, durable customer relationships and new product initiatives anchor our view that our long-term profitable growth drivers and strategy are sound and achievable.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $23.8 million, a decrease of $5.2 million, or 18.0%, compared to $29.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Overall, commercial sales increased 9.9% and government/defense sales decreased 50.5% from the 2020 period. Battery & Energy Products declined 12.7% to $22.1 million, compared to $25.3 million last year, with a 71.8% increase in oil & gas market sales, a 41.5% increase in lithium/thin cell batteries in our China operation and the initial sales contribution of Excell offset by a 48.9% decrease in government/defense sales and a 30.1% decrease in medical battery sales. Communications Systems sales decreased 54.6% to $1.7 million compared to $3.7 million for the same period last year. During the 2021 fourth quarter, increased lead times on components from suppliers and other COVID-19 related logistics matters resulted in delays in our shipments to future periods. We estimate that the delayed shipments adversely impacted revenue for the 2021 fourth quarter by approximately $5.4 million, with approximately $3.5 million and $1.9 million impacting Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems, respectively. Conversely, the backlog exiting the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by approximately $11.3 million or 27% over the third quarter when excluding the Excell backlog.

Gross profit was $5.3 million, or 22.3% of revenue, compared to $7.4 million, or 25.4% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products’ gross margin was 21.8%, compared to 25.2% last year, primarily due to lower factory volume, sales product mix and 55 basis point impact of non-cash purchase accounting adjustments related to the acquisition of Excell. Communications Systems gross margin was 28.1%, compared to 26.3% last year, primarily due to favorable sales product mix partially offset by lower factory volume.



Operating expenses were $6.5 million compared to $6.1 million last year, an increase of 6.2%, reflecting the addition of Excell, our continued investment in engineering resources for new product development, including resources dedicated to the Conformal Wear Battery IDIQ contract awarded in May 2021, and $0.4 million of non-recurring expenses related to the acquisition of Excell, partially offset by lower corporate expenses. Operating expenses were 27.4% of revenue compared to 21.2% of revenue for the year-earlier period.

Operating loss was $1.2 million compared to income of $1.2 million last year. We estimate that delayed shipments resulting from supply chain disruptions and other COVID-19 related logistics matters adversely impacted operating income for the 2021 fourth quarter by approximately $1.8 million. The operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 includes a total of $0.5 million of acquisition accounting adjustments and one-time expenses related to the acquisition of Excell.

Other expense was $0.1 million compared to other income of $1.6 million last year, primarily reflecting a $1.6 million gain realized during the fourth quarter of 2020 upon favorable resolution of Ultralife’s claim in a class action lawsuit.

Net loss was $1.1 million or $0.07 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, compared to net income of $2.1 million or $0.13 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020. We estimate that delayed shipments resulting from supply chain disruptions and other COVID-19 related logistics matters adversely impacted EPS for the 2021 fourth quarter by approximately $0.09.

Fiscal Year 2021

For fiscal year 2021, Ultralife produced GAAP EPS of ($0.01), Adjusted EPS of ($0.02), and breakeven operating profit on revenue of $98.3 million compared to GAAP EPS of $0.33, Adjusted EPS of $0.41 and operating income of $5.7 million on revenue of $107.7 million.

See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Current Assets: Cash $8,413 $10,653 Trade Accounts Receivable, Net 20,025 21,054 Inventories, Net 33,189 28,193 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 4,098 4,596 Total Current Assets 65,725 64,496 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 23,979 22,850 Goodwill 38,161 27,018 Other Intangible Assets, Net 17,060 9,209 Deferred Income Taxes, Net 11,408 11,836 Other Non-Current Assets 2,717 2,292 Total Assets $159,050 $137,701 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $9,466 $10,839 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 2,000 1,361 Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits 1,918 1,748 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 4,976 4,758 Total Current Liabilities 18,360 18,706 Long-Term Debt, Net 18,857 - Deferred Income Taxes, Net 2,330 515 Other Non-Current Liabilities 1,760 1,557 Total Liabilities 41,307 20,778 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock 2,052 2,037 Capital in Excess of Par Value 186,518 185,464 Accumulated Deficit (47,832) (47,598) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (1,653) (1,782) Treasury Stock (21,469) (21,321) Total Ultralife Equity 117,616 116,800 Non-Controlling Interest 127 123 Total Shareholders’ Equity 117,743 116,923 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $159,050 $137,701





ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three-Month Period Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Battery & Energy Products $22,089 $25,291 $87,083 $91,907 Communications Systems 1,674 3,685 11,184 15,805 Total Revenues 23,763 28,976 98,267 107,712 Cost of Products Sold: Battery & Energy Products 17,271 18,910 66,021 68,507 Communications Systems 1,203 2,715 7,604 10,046 Total Cost of Products Sold 18,474 21,625 73,625 78,553 Gross Profit 5,289 7,351 24,642 29,159 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 1,603 1,518 6,826 5,947 Selling, General and Administrative 4,915 4,618 17,781 17,511 Total Operating Expenses 6,518 6,136 24,607 23,458 Operating (Loss) Income (1,229) 1,215 35 5,701 Other Expense (Income): Other Expenses, Net 110 9 186 271 Gain on Litigation Settlement - (1,593) - (1,593) Total Other Expense (Income) 110 (1,584) 186 (1,322) (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (1,339) 2,799 (151) 7,023



Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (211) 682 79 1,692 Net (Loss) Income (1,128) 2,117 (230) 5,331 Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest 3 9 4 99 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation ($1,131) $2,108 (234) $5,232 Net (Loss) Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Basic ($.07) $.13 ($.01) $.33 Net (Loss) Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Diluted ($.07) $.13 ($.01) $.33 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic 16,084 15,940 16,037 15,902 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted 16,084 16,122 16,037 16,096

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our business performance in addition to GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EPS as net (loss) income attributable to Ultralife Corporation excluding the (benefit) provision for deferred taxes divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on both a basic and diluted basis. We believe that this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of our results by reflecting the portion of our tax provision that we expect will be offset by our U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. We reconcile Adjusted EPS to EPS, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EPS as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to EPS and net (loss) income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EPS (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation ($1,131) ($.07) ($.07) $2,108 $.13 $.13 Deferred Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (274) (.02) (.02) 565 .04 .04 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation ($1,405) ($.09) ($.09) $2,673 $.17 $.17 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 16,084 16,084 15,940 16,122 Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation ($234) ($.01) ($.01) $5,232 $.33 $.33 Deferred Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (147) (.01) (.01) 1,386 .09 .08 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation ($381) ($.02) ($.02) $6,618 $.42 $.41 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 16,037 16,037 15,902 16,096

Adjusted EBITDA

In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance in addition to GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expense/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing continuing operations. We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended Year Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation ($1,131) $2,108 ($234) $5,232 Adjustments: Interest and Financing Expense, Net 78 64 242 436 Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (211) 682 79 1,692 Depreciation Expense 746 597 2,906 2,340 Amortization of Intangible Assets 175 166 633 646 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 159 187 671 943 Non-Cash Purchase Accounting Adjustments 121 - 121 - Adjusted EBITDA ($63) $3,804 $4,418 $11,289



