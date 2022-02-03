Tinley’s Tunnel Pasteurizer at Long Beach Facility Receives Commercial Validation; Client Production Scheduled for Q1 2022

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the in-line tunnel pasteurizer at the Company’s Long Beach Facility has passed validation by a registered process authority, an expert who certifies methods for safe food and beverage manufacturing. The validation process confirmed that the tunnel pasteurizer meets the micro-organism control specifications for temperature and hold time across a representative range of beverage product and container types.

The scheduling of production for the current fiscal quarter incorporating the tunnel pasteurizer is underway with current and prospective clients of Lakewood Libations, Inc. (“Lakewood”) who wish to avoid adding chemical preservatives to their product formulations, a step that the tunnel pasteurizer is designed to eliminate. As previously disclosed, the Company has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire all of the equity interests in Lakewood, the closing of which is subject to certain standard conditions precedent including applicable regulatory approvals.

“The entire Tinley’s-Lakewood team is energized by this milestone, and we thank our Long Beach Operations group who have worked so hard to bring this new capability to our clients,” said Rick Gillis, President & COO, Tinley USA and member, Office of the CEO. “We believe our tunnel pasteurizer is a unique option for licensed cannabis beverage manufacturing in California. It offers clients who value more natural product formulations a new choice from Lakewood’s expanding menu of process and container solutions”, he explained. “Unlike flash or vat pasteurization—alternative methods employed at other beverage manufacturers—the tunnel pasteurizer offers the additional advantage of a single-step process for preservative free micro-organism control of both beverage contents and container, avoiding the need for separate container sterilization”.

Lakewood can now direct bottles and cans from their respective production lines, in a range of sizes and materials, through the in-line tunnel pasteurizer. The temperature and time specifications for a client’s product and container type are set during pre-production planning by the third-party process authority. To ensure standards are met, Lakewood’s Quality Assurance steps now include control of each batch of bottles and cans through the tunnel pasteurizer by data loggers tracking and recording temperatures throughout the heating and cooling process.

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) develops and has licensed the production through its Long Beach, CA state-licensed manufacturing facility terpene and cannabis-infused non-alcoholic Tinley's™ '27 and Tinley's™ Classics products which are distributed to licensed dispensaries and home delivery channels in California. Expansion of these products, adapted for manufacturing and sale in Canada, is currently underway. The Beckett's Classics™ and Beckett's '27™ lines of non-alcoholic, terpene-infused non-cannabis versions of these formulations are available in select mainstream food, beverage, and specialty retailers, as well as online, in the United States as well as in select grocery and specialty stores in Canada. Tinley's facility in Long Beach California contains some of the state's most versatile and technologically advanced cannabis-licensed beverage manufacturing equipment and provides manufacturing services for third-party brands in addition to producing Company-owned brands.

