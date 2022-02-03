ProntoForms Announces that Fortune 500 Medical Device Customer Adds Over 3500 Subscriptions and Enables Over 9000 Globally

OTTAWA, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams, is pleased to announce that an existing Fortune 500 medical device customer has expanded their ProntoForms implementation by 3500 subscriptions for a total of over 9000 subscriptions globally to support asset installation and preventive maintenance service across multiple business units.



The company is a global leader in innovative healthcare technology with over 30,000 employees across 100 countries. Prior to this expansion, the company had implemented ProntoForms’ solution throughout North America, EMEA, Latin America, and parts of APAC. ProntoForms enables their technicians to service devices effectively and in compliance with device- and jurisdiction-specific regulations. The recent expansion in the same global footprint supports the installation and preventive maintenance of over 4000 unique medical devices, including MRIs.

Scalable Processes that Maximize Uptime and Compliance

ProntoForms' unique capabilities for scalable, offline workflows instilled the confidence to expand. With a single ProntoForms workflow able to handle maintenance for an entire product line, field engineers’ work is greatly simplified by guiding them through a wide range of scenarios. ProntoForms' mobile and cloud integration with a leading field service management system and a leading customer relationship management platform enable a best-of-breed solution. The customer’s field engineers have quickly embraced the use of ProntoForms.

Low-code tools enable the customer’s non-technical, business users to build and maintain ProntoForms for multiple product lines. Workflow features like ProntoForms Teamwork and data collection features like Answer Exceptions enable business technologists to build workflows that address the challenges of installing and maintaining complex medical assets. This facilitates work that spans multiple days and requires the input of multiple engineers. It also enables effective assessment of "hard" and "soft" device failures, which is key to optimizing asset uptime and compliance.

Helping to Keep the World Healthy

“This expansion is a great example of the value we continue to provide for global medical device manufacturing organizations and a testament to our land and expand strategy with our enterprise clients,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms. “In a high compliance environment with assets whose uptime is critical for the health of patients, we empower field engineers across the globe to more easily provide compliant preventive maintenance service that reflects their contextual location’s requirements and language.”

Mr. Pombo continued, “There were many product features and capabilities that came together in harmony for this expansion. From collaboration features like ProntoForms Teamwork to our seamless integration with a leading field service management solution, this expansion highlights that our product is truly customizable and agile to the needs of different industries, geographies, and service types.”

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams. The Company's platform enables organizations to rapidly develop custom mobile apps with context and intelligence, empowering field teams to reliably complete complex work more effectively and safely.

The Company’s subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to improve asset uptime and CSAT, while also reducing compliance incidents and work stoppages. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

