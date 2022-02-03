Trevena to Present at the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Carrie Bourdow, President & CEO, will present a corporate overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held from February 14th - 17th, 2022.



Additional Conference Details

Format: Pre-recorded corporate presentation and one-on-one virtual meetings Presentation Available On-Demand on Friday, February 11, 2022 Webcast: Registration Link

Carrie Bourdow, President & CEO and Barry Shin, Chief Financial Officer, will be scheduling virtual 1x1 meetings and encourage investors to schedule a time during the conference.



About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the United States, OLINVYK® (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company’s novel pipeline is based on Nobel Prize winning research and includes four differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, TRV045 for diabetic neuropathic pain and epilepsy, and TRV027 for acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients.

