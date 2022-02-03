When It Comes to the Big Game, Shoppers Are Loyal to Teams Not Brands

Winston-Salem, NC, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a leading applied data platform company, today published findings from its 2022 Big Game Survey, which found that almost 70 percent of consumers said they are planning to watch the game at home with family and friends.

The survey also found that over 90 percent of shoppers plan to gather with more than three people for their Big Game celebration, and 45 percent will cook food for their gathering. This will cause savings on grocery items to play an especially big role in 2022.

According to respondents, over 96 percent consider cost savings “important” or “very important” for the foods they plan to purchase for their gathering, and 90 percent will search for coupons. What happens if they don’t find coupons for their favorite brands? They will consider buying a competitive brand that does offer savings.

Some additional key findings:

36 percent of shoppers will shop primarily online for Big Game entertaining foods and products

27 percent will shop primarily in-store

36 percent will mix physical and digital shopping, amplifying the phygital trend

64 percent will search online for available coupons

“While our new survey finds that today’s football fans (and even non-fans) are excited to watch the game with friends and family, they are very focused on the cost of these gatherings,” said Spencer Baird, EVP, President of Inmar’s Martech division. “Brands that assume their customers are loyal need to be careful. Faced with today’s rising prices, shoppers are going online, and into their preferred loyalty apps, to search for savings. This unprecedented willingness to switch brands in order to save money continues to trend upwards.”

