ProMIS Neurosciences Appoints Renowned Neuroscientists, Dr. Guy Rouleau and Dr. Alain Dagher to its Scientific Advisory Board

TORONTO, Ontario and CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting misfolded proteins such as toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it has appointed Drs. Guy Rouleau and Alain Dagher to its scientific advisory board (SAB).



Dr. Guy Rouleau, MD, PhD, is Director of The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital), Chair of the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery of McGill University, Director of the Department of Neuroscience of McGill University Health Centre, and co-founder of the Tanenbaum Open Science Institute. Over the last two decades, Dr. Rouleau and his team have focused on identifying genes associated with neurological and psychiatric diseases, including autism, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, hereditary neuropathies, epilepsy and schizophrenia, as well as providing a better understanding of the molecular mechanisms that lead to disease symptoms.

Dr. Alain Dagher, MD, has been an attending neurologist at the Montreal Neurological Institute since 1997. His clinical specialty is movement disorders, with a focus on Parkinson’s Disease. His main research interest is functional brain imaging to understand the function of the basal ganglia, frontal lobes and dopamine in reward-seeking behaviors. This research has shed light on the cognitive deficits in Parkinson’s disease, stress and anxiety, schizophrenia, drug addiction, obesity, and pathological gambling and other behavioral addictions.

“On behalf of the ProMIS executive team I am delighted to welcome Drs. Rouleau and Dagher to our scientific advisory board”, stated Dr. Neil Cashman, ProMIS Chief Scientific Officer. “Their outstanding scientific contributions to a broad area of neurodegenerative, neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases is an excellent fit with ProMIS’s technology platform and portfolio of antibodies selectively targeting the toxic, misfolded proteins that are implicated in these devastating disorders.”

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary computational modeling techniques. The Company applies its molecular dynamics, computational discovery platform - ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF

