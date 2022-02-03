OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Results

Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Highlights



Revenue increased 57% to $336 million

Same-store sales increased 28%

Gross profit margin expanded 550 basis points to 30%

Net income increased 99% to $23 million

Net income per diluted share attributable to OneWater increased 105% to $1.45

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 146% to $41 million

increased 146% to $41 million Completed four strategic acquisitions, including the largest in company history



BUFORD, Ga., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or the “Company”) today announced results for its fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"The OneWater team once again delivered an exceptional quarter in the face of ongoing supply chain challenges. Our same store sales increased 28%, compared to a tremendous quarter last year, highlighting the strength of our team and effective use of our advanced inventory management tools which are enabling us to outperform the industry,” commented Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer at OneWater.

“In the first quarter, we completed acquisitions of Naples Boat Mart, T-H Marine, Norfolk Marine, and acquired a controlling interest in Quality Boats, all of which will be immediately accretive to OneWater and we believe positions us for continued accelerated growth. Looking to the remainder of the year, we remain focused on executing our long-term growth strategy, continuing to expand our earnings potential and realizing the power of our acquisition strategy on the future of OneWater, all of which is expected to increase value for shareholders,” concluded Mr. Singleton.

For the Three Months

Ended December 31 2021 2020 $ Change % Change (unaudited, $ in thousands) Revenues New boat $ 236,198 $ 151,828 $ 84,370 55.6 % Pre-owned boat 53,449 38,580 14,869 38.5 % Finance & insurance income 9,307 5,963 3,344 56.1 % Service, parts & other 37,318 17,712 19,606 110.7 % Total revenues $ 336,272 $ 214,083 $ 122,189 57.1 %

Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue for fiscal first quarter 2022 was $336.3 million, an increase of 57.1% compared to $214.1 million in fiscal first quarter 2021 due primarily to our increase in same-store sales and revenue from acquired businesses. During fiscal first quarter 2022 same-store sales increased 28%, following a 38% increase in first quarter 2021, as a result of the strong demand environment. New and pre-owned boat revenue increased 55.6% and 38.5%, respectively, due to the acquired businesses and a significant increase in average unit price of new and pre-owned boats and a modest increase in units sold. Finance & insurance income was up 56.1% compared to the prior year and service, parts and other sales was up 110.7% as a result of the Company’s strategic focus on expanding the high margin, less cyclical service, parts & other revenues.

Gross profit totaled $101.0 million for fiscal first quarter 2022, up $48.5 million from $52.4 million for fiscal first quarter 2021. Gross profit margin of 30.0% increased 550 basis points compared to the prior year driven by the shift in the mix and size of boats sold, dynamic pricing, and the sharp increase in high margin service, parts & other sales during the quarter.

Fiscal first quarter 2022 selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $59.1 million, or 17.6% of revenue, compared to $34.9 million, or 16.3% of revenue, in fiscal first quarter 2021. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue was due mainly to higher variable personnel costs driven by the increased level of profitability.

Net income for fiscal first quarter 2022 totaled $23.5 million, compared to $11.8 million in fiscal first quarter 2021. The significant increase was primarily due to the heightened level of gross profit for the period and significant increase in service, parts, and other income.

Earnings per diluted share for fiscal first quarter 2022 was $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $0.71 per diluted share in 2021. For both periods, charges related to transaction costs and contingent consideration adversely impacted diluted earnings per share. These amounts, tax effected at 25%, were $0.41 per share in first fiscal quarter 2022 and $0.03 per share in first fiscal quarter 2021.

Fiscal first quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA increased 146% to $41.0 million, compared to $16.7 million for fiscal first quarter 2021 (see reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures).

As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance was $67.9 million, an increase of $42.0 million compared to $26.0 million as of December 31, 2020. Total inventory as of December 31, 2021, increased sequentially to $248.2 million compared to $143.9 million on September 30, 2021. As expected, the Company was able to start building inventory levels following a robust summer selling season, supported by acquisition synergies. Total long-term debt as of December 31, 2021, was $346.4 million, and long-term debt (net of $67.9 million cash) is 1.5 times trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA. The increase in long-term debt was related to acquisition financing for T-H Marine and Quality Boats.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to the fiscal first quarter end, the Company announced the acquisition of JIF Marine, a provider of stainless steel ladders and docking products. This acquisition further diversifies and expands the Company’s service, parts and other revenue stream.

Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

The Company is raising its fiscal full year 2022 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA1 to be in the range of $210 million to $220 million and earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $8.00 to $8.40, both of which includes the previously completed acquisitions and the recently announced acquisition of JIF Marine but excludes any other acquisitions that may be completed during the year. For the fiscal year 2022, OneWater maintains its anticipation that same store sales to be up high-single digits, despite an expected challenging inventory environment.

ONEWATER MARINE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31 2021 2020 Revenues New boat $ 236,198 $ 151,828 Pre-owned boat 53,449 38,580 Finance & insurance income 9,307 5,963 Service, parts & other 37,318 17,712 Total revenues 336,272 214,083 Gross Profit New boat 60,302 29,296 Pre-owned boat 14,079 8,128 Finance & insurance 9,307 5,963 Service, parts & other 17,277 9,049 Total gross profit 100,965 52,436 Selling, general and administrative expenses 59,096 34,860 Depreciation and amortization 1,749 963 Transaction costs 3,045 200 Loss on contingent consideration 5,746 377 Income from operations 31,329 16,036 Other expense (income) Interest expense – floor plan 877 920 Interest expense – other 1,529 924 Other expense (income), net 548 (94 ) Total other expense, net 2,954 1,750 Income before income tax expense 28,375 14,286 Income tax expense 4,889 2,511 Net income 23,486 11,775 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests of One Water Marine Holdings, LLC 3,467 3,987 Net income attributable to OneWater Marine Inc $ 20,019 $ 7,788 Earnings per share of Class A common stock – basic $ 1.50 $ 0.72 Earnings per share of Class A common stock – diluted $ 1.45 $ 0.71 Basic weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 13,380 10,776 Diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 13,761 10,986





ONEWATER MARINE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands, except par value and share data)

(Unaudited) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash $ 67,908 $ 25,952 Restricted cash 6,861 3,984 Accounts receivable, net 37,643 14,499 Inventories 248,212 196,114 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,321 13,339 Total current assets 394,945 253,888 Property and equipment, net 74,638 62,833 Operating lease right-of-use assets 118,054 73,196 Other assets: Deposits 539 392 Deferred tax assets 32,956 14,342 Identifiable intangible assets 121,244 74,004 Goodwill 419,675 146,562 Total other assets 574,414 235,300 Total assets $ 1,162,051 $ 625,217 Accounts payable $ 33,262 $ 10,545 Other payables and accrued expenses 30,096 17,557 Customer deposits 56,986 23,386 Notes payable – floor plan 195,638 170,320 Current operating lease liabilities 11,173 7,054 Current portion of long-term debt 19,420 10,481 Current portion of tax receivable agreement liability 915 - Total current liabilities 347,490 239,343 Other long-term liabilities 29,617 4,766 Tax receivable agreement liability, net of current portion 45,290 17,556 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 107,452 66,530 Long-term debt, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs 327,008 111,466 Total liabilities 856,857 439,661 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 - - Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 13,852,296 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 10,867,291 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 139 109 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 1,429,940 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 4,108,007 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 14 41 Additional paid-in capital 166,411 111,859 Retained earnings 94,529 25,618 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to OneWater Marine Inc 261,093 137,627 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 44,101 47,929 Total stockholders’ equity 305,194 185,556 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,162,051 $ 625,217





ONEWATER MARINE INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Trailing twelve

months ended

December 31, Description 2021 2020 2021 Net income $ 23,486 $ 11,775 $ 128,124 Interest expense – other 1,529 924 4,949 Income tax expense 4,889 2,511 28,180 Depreciation and amortization 1,749 963 6,197 Loss on contingent consideration 5,746 377 8,618 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - Transaction costs 3,045 200 3,714 Other expense (income), net 548 (94 ) 394 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,992 $ 16,656 $ 180,176

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium marine retailers in the United States. OneWater operates a total of 75 retail locations, 8 distribution centers/warehouses and multiple online marketplaces in 15 different states, several of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, finance and insurance products, parts and accessories, maintenance, repair and other services.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release and our related earnings call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of our operating performance. Management believes these measures may be useful in performing meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results, to understand the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations and how management views the business. Reconciliations of reported GAAP measures to adjusted non-GAAP measures are included in the financial schedules contained in this press release. These measures, however, should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Because our non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently by other companies, our definition of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility. We have not reconciled non‐GAAP forward-looking measures, including Adjusted EBITDA guidance, to their corresponding GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs. Acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs are affected by the acquisition, integration and post-acquisition performance of our acquirees which is difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense – other, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and other (income) expense, further adjusted to eliminate the effects of items such as the gain (loss) on contingent consideration, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and transaction costs. See reconciliation above.

Our board of directors, management team and lenders use Adjusted EBITDA to assess our financial performance because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and other items (such as the gain or loss on contingent consideration, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt and transaction costs) that impact the comparability of financial results from period to period. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure will provide useful information to investors and analysts in assessing our financial performance and results of operations across reporting periods by excluding items we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Same-Store Sales

We define same-store sales as sales from our stores excluding new and acquired stores. New and acquired stores become eligible for inclusion in the comparable store base at the end of the store’s thirteenth month of operations under our ownership and revenues are only included for identical months in the same-store base periods. Stores relocated within an existing market remain in the comparable store base for all periods. Additionally, amounts related to closed stores are excluded from each comparative base period. We use same-store sales to assess the organic growth of our revenue on a same-store basis. We believe that our assessment on a same-store basis represents an important indicator of comparative financial results and provides relevant information to assess our performance.

