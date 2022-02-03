Worldwide Industrial Planetary Gearbox Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This publisher has monitored the industrial planetary gearbox market and according to this report it is poised to grow by $865.99 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report the industrial planetary gearbox market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for planetary gearbox from the automotive industry and the increasing use of planetary gearbox in the robotics industry.
The industrial planetary gearbox market analysis includes the End-User segment and geographic landscape.
The industrial planetary gearbox market is segmented as below:
By End-User
- Discrete industry
- Process industry
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
This study identifies the increased wind energy integration to the power mix as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial planetary gearbox market growth during the next few years.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The report industrial planetary gearbox market covers the following areas:
- Industrial planetary gearbox market sizing
- Industrial planetary gearbox market forecast
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial planetary gearbox market vendors that include Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, Dana Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Kumera Corp., Nidec Corp., SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG, Siemens AG, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Also, the industrial planetary gearbox market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
- Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA
- Dana Inc.
- Delta Electronics Inc.
- FLSmidth & Co. A/S
- Kumera Corp.
- Nidec Corp.
- SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG
- Siemens AG
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nw9h9m