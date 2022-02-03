Worldwide Industrial Planetary Gearbox Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Planetary Gearbox Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This publisher has monitored the industrial planetary gearbox market and according to this report it is poised to grow by $865.99 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report the industrial planetary gearbox market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for planetary gearbox from the automotive industry and the increasing use of planetary gearbox in the robotics industry.



The industrial planetary gearbox market analysis includes the End-User segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial planetary gearbox market is segmented as below:

By End-User

Discrete industry

Process industry

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

This study identifies the increased wind energy integration to the power mix as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial planetary gearbox market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The report industrial planetary gearbox market covers the following areas:

Industrial planetary gearbox market sizing

Industrial planetary gearbox market forecast

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial planetary gearbox market vendors that include Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, Dana Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Kumera Corp., Nidec Corp., SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG, Siemens AG, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Also, the industrial planetary gearbox market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA

Dana Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Kumera Corp.

Nidec Corp.

SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

10. Appendix

