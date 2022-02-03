Global Sensor Patch Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring DexCom, Medtronic and Gentag Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sensor Patch Market, By Product Type (Temperature Sensor Patch, Blood Glucose Sensor Patch, Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch, Heart Rate Sensor Patch, and Others), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sensor Patch Market is valued at $950.76 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11.83% in the forecast period to reach USD1817.62 million by 2027. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of preventive healthcare practices, and introduction of advanced sensor patches are the key factors that are expected to drive the demand for the Global Sensor Patch Market during the forecast period.



Increasing disposable income of consumers enables them to afford quality healthcare services, and equipment and the rise in the market players offering innovative solutions are accelerating the adoption of new technologies among consumers. The rise in the number of people who have diabetes and other severe conditions which require constant monitoring of parameters such as blood glucose levels to control diseases are fueling the demand for sensors among patients all over the globe. Consumers prefer compact and portable devices as they are easy to use and sometimes do not require external medical supervision. Patients can easily carry sensor patches and check the medical results instantaneously, increasing the demand and usage of sensor patches around the world. However, lack of product awareness and high cost of sensor patches may restrain the market growth in the forecast period.



The Global Sensor Patch Market is segmented based on product type, application, end-user, regional distribution, and company. On the basis of regional analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The rise in the number of people who have diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, which sometimes result in the death of patients in the region, is increasing the sales of sensor patches during the forecast period. Also, the ongoing COVID-19 diagnostics tests are creating the need for patient monitoring and analysis to take necessary steps at an early stage, accelerating the demand for sensor patches in the region.



Major players operating in the Global Sensor Patch Market are iRhythm Technologies Inc., DexCom Inc., g.tec medical engineering GmbH, Medtronic PLC, Texas Instruments Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Feeligreen SA, Gentag, Inc., and G-Tech Medical, Inc.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth and the market size of the Global Sensor Patch Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Sensor Patch Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Global Sensor Patch Market based on product type, application, end-user, regional distribution and competitional landscape.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Sensor Patch Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Sensor Patch Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Sensor Patch Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Sensor Patch Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Sensor Patch: Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Sensor Patch Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Affecting Purchase Decision

5.3. Customer Satisfaction

5.4. Preference for Sensor Patch, by Type



6. Global Sensor Patch Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Temperature Sensor Patch, Blood Glucose Sensor Patch, Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch, Heart Rate Sensor Patch, Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch and Others)

6.2.2. By Application (Diagnostic & Imaging, Monitoring, Others)

6.2.3. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Laboratory Diagnostic, Fitness and Sports)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company (2021)

6.3. Market Map (By Product Type, By Application, By End User and By Region)



7. North America Sensor Patch Market Outlook



8. Europe Sensor Patch Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Sensor Patch Market Outlook



10. South America Sensor Patch Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Sensor Patch Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Company Profiles

14.1. iRhythm Technologies Inc.

14.2. DexCom Inc.

14.3. g.tec medical engineering GmbH

14.4. Medtronic PLC

14.5. Texas Instruments Inc.

14.6. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

14.7. Feeligreen SA

14.8. Gentag, Inc.

14.9. G-Tech Medical, Inc.

14.10. Hivox Biotek Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



