Visionstate Expands Sales Staff to Meet Increasing Demand for IoT Technology to Address COVID-19

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has hired a new Director of Sales to address the growing demand for Visionstate’s IoT (Internet of Things) technology that is designed to track and monitor cleaning and maintenance activities in the on-going fight to contain the spread of viruses such as COVID-19.



The Visionstate team welcomes Shannon Moore in her role as Director of Sales for the Company’s IoT division, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Visionstate Corp. Shannon will be responsible for executing the sales strategy and working with Visionstate’s global partners to facilitate sales for the Company’s proprietary WANDA™ technology which is focussed on cleaning and maintenance compliance.

Shannon has more than 20 years of experience in sales, business development and client engagement strategies. Ms. Moore has worked extensively in the media broadcast industry including launching new products in emerging markets and as a sales rep for one of Canada’s largest media conglomerates. Ms. Moore has an undergraduate degree in business and is currently working on a graduate degree in business administration and management.

“Shannon is an important part of Visionstate’s overall strategy in taking WANDA™ to market and establishing a global footprint,” said Visionstate Corp. CEO John Putters. “Ms. Moore is a valuable asset to our team as we continue to execute on our business plan.”

The WANDA™ platform has become a crucial tool for frontline workers to track and manage cleaning and maintenance protocols that are vital in the fight against virus outbreaks such as COVID-19. The technology tracks compliance and provides detailed analytics on cleaning and maintenance programs. The Company’s mobile app is so versatile it can track anything from publicly accessible ashtrays to cannabis grow rooms. WANDA™ is already installed in airports, office towers, hospitals, shopping centres and recreational facilities, to name but a few.

“The interest in WANDA™ has grown substantially since the COVID-19 outbreak,” Putters explained. “We are now putting in place the key team members like Shannon to fully leverage our opportunity, which is global in nature.”

Even with a very small percentage of market penetration, that includes verticals like healthcare, hospitality, and office buildings, the potential number of activations of the Company’s WandaMOBILE app is in the hundreds of thousands.

“The global partners that Visionstate already has in place are industry leaders in cleaning and hygiene,” Putters continued. “Welcoming Shannon to the team puts the Company in a better position to capitalize on its sales opportunities.”

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate IoT Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces. The footprint of the Company’s WANDA™ smart technology now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres, and other public facilities across and beyond North America. The Company is also investing in artificial intelligence (AI) applications through its ViCCi 2.0 product, which integrates conversational AI with customer service in brick and mortar locations. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors,

“John A. Putters”

Visionstate Corp.

