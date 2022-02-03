CEO’s of TDOC, RQHTF, CHPT, and XTMIF Discuss New Trends and Market Opportunities in Electric Vehicles, TeleHealth, and Fintech

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), Reliq Health Technologies (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID).



Reliq Health Technologies (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT) CEO Lisa Crossley: “Reliq Telehealth Platform Set for Explosive Revenue Growth in 2022”

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) is now at an inflection point for explosive revenue growth and profitability shared CEO Lisa Crossley during a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream. RQHTF’s iUGO telehealth remote patient monitoring platform has gained significant traction over the past 12 months, and now has 200,000 patients under contract to be onboarded over the next 18-24 months - which represents over $120 Million in recurring annual revenue at full deployment.

Watch Reliq Health Tech (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/02/next-super-stock-reliq-health-tech-otc-rqhtf-tsx-rht-set-for-explosive-revenue-growth-22-with-new-contracts-1-27-22-livestream/

RQHTF has just turned the corner to profitability and with a current run-rate of $24 million, and expected to double in 2022 as more contracted patients are onboarded. Lisa added that RQHTF is now starting to throw off significant cash flow, enabling the company to fund growth internally, without the need for capital raises in the near future. A NASDAQ uplisting is expected in 2022, allowing RQHTF valuation to better align with it’s peers in the telehealth and healthtech space.

Lisa explained how new patient contract growth is now “snowballing” - powered by expanded medicare and medicaid coverage and reimbursement amounts for virtual care services like RQHTF provides. RQHTF’s powerful iUGO telemedicine platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare, allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) CEO Jason Gorevic: “Teladoc is Leading Digital Transformation of Healthcare”

“...Strong momentum across our channels and geographies gives us the confidence and visibility to increase our full year revenue guidance to $2.0 billion to $2.025 billion.. Teladoc's aim is to provide whole-person virtual care. And during the second quarter, we continued to demonstrate progress on achieving our goal of completely reimagining the health care experience... The number of members enrolled in the Livongo suite of products grew 45% year-over-year to 715,000. Rather than focus on one particular disease, our approach is to treat the whole person in an integrated manner, which is important given that over 40% of adults in the U.S. are living with multiple chronic conditions…As a result of this approach, we continue to drive significant growth in multi-program enrollment. Over 20% of our chronic care members are now enrolled in more than one program, up from 6% in the second quarter of last year. The growth in chronic care members, combined with the greater number of individuals enrolled in multiple programs, such as members enrolled in both our diabetes and hypertension programs, resulted in a 60% year-over-year increase in the total number of chronic programs in which our members are enrolled...Most importantly, our services are driving better outcomes…”

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) Earnings Call Highlights Available at: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2021/08/24/teladoc-health-inc-nyse-tdoc-q2-2021-earnings-highlights/

XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Marilyn Schaffer CEO: “Poised for Exponential Growth with $1 Trillion Market Opportunity”

XTM Inc, (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) CEO Marilyn Schaffer, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, reports XTMIF is set for exponential revenue growth as it’s fintech platform expands into the $1 Trillion+ US restaurant, hospitality and services market in the coming weeks.

XTMIF is a fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions specializing in the hospitality, personal care and service industries throughout North America. XTMIF’s Today(™) app gives employees same day access to their earned wages and tips, via a mobile wallet and app.Same day access to tips and wages is a critical benefit in today’s tight labor market, and gives restaurants and services a competitive advantage in recruiting and retaining staff. XTMIF’s revenues are accelerating as more businesses adopt its fintech platform as a means to attract and retain staff.

CEO Marilyn Schaffer says XTMIF is poised for exponential growth in 2022 as it expands into the US market from Canada, and increasingly adapted by large restaurant and hospitality operators. Revenues are now scaling with +20-25% growth month-over-month. Marilyn shares that XTMIF’s revenue growth will be further turbocharged as it layers on additional services in the app, and further monetizes it’s large and growing user base. XTMIF is also eyeing a number of strategic acquisitions in the fintech space in coming months.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano: ”Increasing Electric Vehicle Adoption is Driving Our Growth”

“...As a technology company with software at our core, we are pleased to report subscription revenue for the quarter grew 12% from the first quarter and 23% year-over-year. We finished the quarter with approximately 118,000 active ports on our network, an increase of about 6,000 ports sequentially...The results from this quarter can be described with one word: scale, scale across our three verticals and scale in both North America and Europe...ChargePoint’s success is directly tied to the arrival of electric vehicles. BloombergNEF published its electric vehicle outlook in June, which was the first major increase to their outlook in five years. Sales of EVs accelerated in North America and Europe in the first half of 2021. According to BNEF, North America EV sales were up 97% year-over-year for the first half and European EV sales were up 153%. We are witnessing more vehicles coming to market in exciting form factors for a broad array of use cases….”

ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2021/11/01/chargepoint-holdings-inc-nyse-chpt-q2-2022-earnings-highlights/

