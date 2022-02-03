Finnish English

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 14.30 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc has applied to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) for the application of IRB method in capital adequacy

The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) has approved the IRB permit application package and the Company has decided to initiate a permit process with the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) on the application of IRB method in capital adequacy. In the first stage, the Company applies permission to apply an internal risk classification under the IRB method to calculate capital requirements for retail credit risk liabilities. Later, the Company will also apply for a permit for corporate liabilities as well as renewable retail liabilities.

CEO Pasi Sydänlammi:

“The IRB permit application process has been preceded by a lengthy and thorough preparation. We have moved to apply already now IRB-compliant credit risk models, which has improved our risk management methods. Our development work continues. Obtaining permission would significantly enhance the use of the Company's capital. In addition, applying the IRB method would bring OmaSp into a comparable position with benchmark banks when we would follow the same reporting models. We will report on the progress and schedule of the permitting process as part of our regular financial reporting and whenever necessary.”





