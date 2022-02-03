Graybug to Participate in Three Upcoming Medical and Investor Conferences

BALTIMORE, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve, today announced its participation in three upcoming medical and investor conferences:



Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2022 – Virtual Edition – Veeral Sheth, MD, to present on “Safety and Durability of Intravitreal Sunitinib Malate Depot (GB-102) in Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (ALTISSIMO, Phase 2B)” on February 11, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 am CT / 5:30 a.m. PT. Dr. Sheth will discuss the full-data analysis and highlight patient cases from the 18-month Phase 2b ALTISSIMO trial of GB-102 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, Graybug’s proprietary formulation of sunitinib malate injected twice-a-year intravitreally.



“The 18-month ALTISSIMO data analysis confirmed the sustained duration of GB-102 1 mg beyond six months in a masked and controlled Phase 2b trial, and we are encouraged that the majority of patients volunteering for extended observation achieved a treatment duration of at least 12 months, while maintaining their visual acuity and central retinal thickness,” said Veeral Sheth, MD, MBA, FACS, Partner & Director of Clinical Trials, University Retina, Chicago, IL.





to present on “Safety and Durability of Intravitreal Sunitinib Malate Depot (GB-102) in Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (ALTISSIMO, Phase 2B)” on February 11, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 am CT / 5:30 a.m. PT. Dr. Sheth will discuss the full-data analysis and highlight patient cases from the 18-month Phase 2b ALTISSIMO trial of GB-102 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, Graybug’s proprietary formulation of sunitinib malate injected twice-a-year intravitreally. “The 18-month ALTISSIMO data analysis confirmed the sustained duration of GB-102 1 mg beyond six months in a masked and controlled Phase 2b trial, and we are encouraged that the majority of patients volunteering for extended observation achieved a treatment duration of at least 12 months, while maintaining their visual acuity and central retinal thickness,” said Veeral Sheth, MD, MBA, FACS, Partner & Director of Clinical Trials, University Retina, Chicago, IL. 11th Annual Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum – Fred Guerard, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Graybug Vision, to present company overview and report on recent advances with GB-401 in primary open angle glaucoma, as part of the “New Horizons in Drugs and Drug Delivery” panel on February 11, 2021, at 11:39 a.m. ET / 8:39 a.m. PT. The event will be held virtually and in-person at the Grand Hyatt Union Square in San Francisco, CA.





Chief Executive Officer of Graybug Vision, to present company overview and report on recent advances with GB-401 in primary open angle glaucoma, as part of the “New Horizons in Drugs and Drug Delivery” panel on February 11, 2021, at 11:39 a.m. ET / 8:39 a.m. PT. The event will be held virtually and in-person at the Grand Hyatt Union Square in San Francisco, CA. 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference – Fred Guerard, PharmD, to participate in virtual fireside chat on February 17, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. ET / 6:20 a.m. PT.



Available webcasts will be posted in the Investors and Media section of the company’s website at https://investors.graybug.vision/news-events/events-presentations.

About Graybug

Graybug is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s proprietary ocular delivery technologies are designed to maintain effective drug levels in ocular tissue for six months and potentially longer, improving disease management, reducing healthcare burdens and ultimately delivering better clinical outcomes. Graybug’s lead product candidate, GB-102, a formulation of the pan-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor, sunitinib malate targeting a six-month or longer dosing regimen, inhibits multiple neovascular pathways for the intravitreal treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration. Graybug’s other product candidates developed using its proprietary technologies also include GB-401, an injectable sustained release formulation of a beta-adrenergic blocker prodrug, for primary open-angle glaucoma, with a dosing regimen of once every six months or longer. Founded in 2011 on the basis of technology licensed from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Graybug has offices in Redwood City, California, and in Baltimore, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.graybug.vision.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, statements regarding the company’s clinical pipeline, its ability to advance GB-102, GB-401, or any future product candidate through preclinical or clinical development, its ability to achieve its anticipated milestones within the timing outlined above or at all, its ability to conduct planned operations within the evolving constraints arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the timing, cost, and results of its clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2020, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in the other reports the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.