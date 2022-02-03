WPD Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “WPD”) (CSE: WBIO) (FSE: 8SV1), is pleased to announce that the Company appointed Mr. Romuald Harwas as a director of the Company, effective February 2, 2022. The appointment of Mr. Harwas filled the vacancy created by the prior resignation of Walter Klemp on October 14, 2021.

Mr. Harwas brings several years of experience and expertise in finance to WPD’s Board of Directors. He began his career from the position of financial analyst, was a management accountant, financial controller and then CFO and a board member of limited companies. In Poland, he worked at TVN, Luxmed and Synektik. Romuald spent more than six years abroad, working for among others, Australian syndicate Bradken. He has led transition processes of companies from NewConnect to the main market of the WSE and cooperated with various investment funds. Mr. Harwas is a specialist in management, accounting and economic analysis.

Mariusz Olejniczak, CEO of WPD commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Romuald to our Board of Directors. His deep life science experience in Poland will be invaluable for the Company as we continue to advance our drug portfolio.”

About WPD Pharmaceuticals

WPD is a biotechnology research and development company with a focus on oncology and virology, namely research and development of medicinal products involving biological compounds and small molecules. WPD has licensed in certain countries 10 novel drug candidates with 4 that are in clinical development stage. These drug candidates were researched at institutions, and WPD currently has ongoing collaborations with Wake Forest University and leading hospitals and academic centers in Poland.

WPD has entered into license agreements with Wake Forest University Health Sciences and sublicense agreements with Moleculin Biotech, Inc. and CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., respectively, each of which grant WPD an exclusive, royalty-bearing sublicense to certain technologies of the licensor. Such agreements provide WPD with certain research, development, manufacturing and sales rights, among other things. The sublicense territory from CNS Pharmaceuticals and Moleculin Biotech includes for most compounds 30 countries in Europe and Asia, including Russia.

On Behalf of the Board

‘Mariusz Olejniczak’

Mariusz Olejniczak

CEO, WPD Pharmaceuticals

Contact

Investor Relations

Email: investors@wpdpharmaceuticals.com

Tel: 604-428-7050

Web: www.wpdpharmaceuticals.com



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.