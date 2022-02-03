Mydecine Welcomes Dr. Victoria Hale as Newest Independent Board Member

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health and addiction disorders, today announced the appointment of Dr. Victoria Hale to the company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Hale is a pharmaceutical scientist and executive, as well as a global health social entrepreneur. She currently serves as Chair of the Board of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), a non-profit research and educational organization leading the psychedelics sector in new medicine development.



MAPS works to raise awareness of psychedelics and help scientists design, fund and obtain regulatory approval of studies measuring the safety and effectiveness of psychedelics for therapeutic use.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hale to Mydecine's board of directors. Her unique experience in drug development and psychedelic medicine will be a valued addition to the company's expertise,” said Mydecine Chief Science Officer Rob Roscow. “Strengthening our board with industry leaders like Victoria is one of the ways Mydecine is preparing for future growth.”

“With Victoria’s extensive experience and her commitment to bringing life-changing treatments to those who need them, our board members unanimously agreed that she will be an added asset to the company. Like the team at Mydecine, Victoria has a strong passion for working to improve public health outcomes,” said Mydecine CEO Josh Bartch.

“There is a tremendous unmet need for effective treatments for mental health disorders,” said Dr. Hale, who will join the Company’s Board of Directors mid-February. “I’m excited to work with Mydecine as their team explores new therapies to help address the global mental health crisis.”

About Dr. Victoria Hale

As a global health entrepreneur committed to reducing health inequities, Dr. Hale has raised $230 million in philanthropy for drug development and has successfully guided several new medicines through the requirements of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory agencies.

With previous drug development experience at the FDA and Genentech, Inc., Dr. Hale earned her Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from University of California San Francisco, where she is Adjunct Professor of Bioengineering and Experimental Sciences.

She founded the first U.S. non-profit pharmaceutical company in 2001, OneWorld Health, and served as chairman and CEO until 2008, and Chair Emeritus until 2011. She then founded Medicines360, a non-profit pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing medicines for women and children, including pregnant women.

Dr. Hale is a MacArthur Fellow, a member of the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and serves on several other boards. She has been recognized as an outstanding global social entrepreneur by the Schwab Foundation, the Skoll Foundation and Ashoka.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group™ (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is a biotechnology and digital technology company developing innovative first- and-second-generation novel therapeutics for the treatment of mental health and addiction using world-class technology and drug development infrastructure. Mydecine was founded in 2020 to address a significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health and therapeutic treatment environments. Our global team is dedicated to efficiently developing new therapeutics to treat PTSD, depression, anxiety, addiction and other mental health disorders. The Mydecine business model combines clinical trials and data outcome, technology, and scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy, as well as other novel, non-psychedelic molecules with therapeutic potential. By collaborating with some of the world’s foremost authorities, Mydecine aims to responsibly fast-track the development of new medicines to provide patients suffering from mental health disorders with safe and more effective treatment options. Mydecine Innovations Group is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA, with international offices in Leiden, Netherlands.

